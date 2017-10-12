Cara Delevigne también fue víctima del acoso sexual de Harvey Weinstein

La popular modelo británica Cara Delevigne admitió que fue una de las muchas víctimas del acoso sexual al que el productor norteamericano Harvey Weinstein sometió durante años a varias actrices de Hollywood.
En un mensaje colgado en su cuenta personal de Instagram, la maniquí e intérprete inglesa, de 25 años, contó cómo Weinstein la citó en una habitación de hotel, donde pretendía realizar un trío sexual junto con otra mujer.
When I first started to work as an actress, i was working on a film and I received a call from Harvey Weinstein asking if I had slept with any of the women I was seen out with in the media. It was a very odd and uncomfortable call....i answered none of his questions and hurried off the phone but before I hung up, he said to me that If I was gay or decided to be with a woman especially in public that I'd never get the role of a straight woman or make it as an actress in Hollywood. A year or two later, I went to a meeting with him in the lobby of a hotel with a director about an upcoming film. The director left the meeting and Harvey asked me to stay and chat with him. As soon as we were alone he began to brag about all the actresses he had slept with and how he had made their careers and spoke about other inappropriate things of a sexual nature. He then invited me to his room. I quickly declined and asked his assistant if my car was outside. She said it wasn't and wouldn't be for a bit and I should go to his room. At that moment I felt very powerless and scared but didn't want to act that way hoping that I was wrong about the situation. When I arrived I was relieved to find another woman in his room and thought immediately I was safe. He asked us to kiss and she began some sort of advances upon his direction. I swiftly got up and asked him if he knew that I could sing. And I began to sing....i thought it would make the situation better....more professional....like an audition....i was so nervous. After singing I said again that I had to leave. He walked me to the door and stood in front of it and tried to kiss me on the lips. I stopped him and managed to get out of the room. I still got the part for the film and always thought that he gave it to me because of what happened. Since then I felt awful that I did the movie. I felt like I didn't deserve the part. I was so hesitant about speaking out....I didn't want to hurt his family. I felt guilty as if I did something wrong. I was also terrified that this sort of thing had happened to so many women I know but no one had said anything because of fear.
Cuando Delevigne se negó, el productor, que previamente había fanfarroneado sobre otros encuentros sexuales que había mantenido con otras actrices, cuyas carreras supuestamente había impulsado, se abalanzó sobre ella, aunque ésta logró zafarse.
"En cuanto nos quedamos solos, empezó a presumir de todas las actrices con las que se había acostado y de cómo había impulsado sus carreras, y habló de temas de naturaleza sexual inapropiados y entonces me invitó a subir a su habitación", dijo la modelo.
Si bien ella declinó esa invitación en un principio, alegando que tenía que esperar a un taxi, el ayudante del productor la persuadió para que le acompañara, lo que le hizo sentir "muy desamparada y asustada".
"Cuando llegué me sentí aliviada al encontrar a otra mujer en la habitación, lo que me hizo sentir que estaba a salvo, pero entonces nos pidió que nos besáramos y ella empezó a avanzar en su dirección", relató.
Delevigne rememora que en ese punto comenzó a "cantar" en un intento por "hacer que la situación fuera más profesional, como si se tratara de una audición" y dice que el productor le bloqueó el paso e intentó besarla en la boca.
En su mensaje de Instagram, Delevigne, que afirma que fue "reacia" a denunciar la situación porque se sentía "culpable" y por "no herir a la familia" de Weinstein -casado con la diseñadora británica Georgina Chapman, con la que tiene dos hijos pequeños-, urge a las mujeres a "no avergonzarse" a la hora de contar sus historias pues ello "inspirará a otras".
En un segundo mensaje divulgado en esa red social, también señala cómo finalmente se decidió a confesar lo sucedido: "Quiero que las mujeres y las niñas sepan que el abuso o la violación nunca es culpa suya y que no hablar de ello siempre ocasionará más daño que contar la verdad".
