FÚTBOL RUSIA 2018/ZONA EUROPA

Resultados y clasificación del Grupo D

Resultados y clasificación del grupo D dela zona Europea de la fase previa del Mundial 2018:

- 1ª jornada (5 septiembre 2016):

Georgia 1 - Austria 2

Gales 4 - Moldavia 0

Serbia 2 - Rep. Irlanda 2

- 2ª jornada (6 octubre)

Austria 2 - Gales 2

Rep. Irlanda 1 - Georgia 0

Moldavia 0 - Serbia 3

- 3ª. jornada (9 octubre)

Gales 1 - Georgia 1

Moldavia 1 - Rep. Irlanda 3

Serbia 3 - Austria 2

- 4ª jornada (12 noviembre)

Austria 0 - Rep. Irlanda 1

Gales 1 - Serbia 1

Georgia 1 - Moldavia 1

- 5ª jornada (24 marzo 2017)

Georgia 1 - Serbia 3

Austria 2 - Moldavia 0

Rep. Irlanda 0 - Gales 0

- 6ª jornada (11 junio)

Rep. Irlanda 1 - Austria 1

Moldavia 2 - Georgia 2

Serbia 1 - Gales 1

- 7ª jornada (2 septiembre)

Serbia 3 - Moldavia 0

Georgia 1 - Rep. Irlanda 1

Gales 1 - Austria 0

- 8ª. jornada (5 septiembre)

Rep. Irlanda 0 - Serbia 1

Austria 1 - Georgia 1

Moldavia 0 - Gales 2

- 9ª. jornada (6 octubre)

Georgia 0 - Gales 1

Austria 3 - Serbia 2

Rep. Irlanda 2 - Moldavia 0

- 10ª jornada (9 octubre)

Serbia 1 - Georgia 0

Gales 0 - Rep. Irlanda 1

Moldavia 0 - Austria 1

- Clasificación PJ PG PE PP GF GC PTS

. ---------------------------

.1. Serbia 10 6 3 1 20 10 21

.2. República Irlanda 10 5 4 1 12 6 19

.3. Gales 10 4 5 1 13 6 17

.4. Austria 10 4 3 3 14 12 15

.5. Georgia 10 0 5 5 8 14 5

.6. Moldavia 10 0 2 8 4 23 2

