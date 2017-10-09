Resultados y clasificación del grupo D dela zona Europea de la fase previa del Mundial 2018:
Madrid, 9 oct (EFE).- Resultados y clasificación del grupo D dela zona Europea de la fase previa del Mundial 2018:
- 1ª jornada (5 septiembre 2016):
Georgia 1 - Austria 2
Gales 4 - Moldavia 0
Serbia 2 - Rep. Irlanda 2
- 2ª jornada (6 octubre)
Austria 2 - Gales 2
Rep. Irlanda 1 - Georgia 0
Moldavia 0 - Serbia 3
- 3ª. jornada (9 octubre)
Gales 1 - Georgia 1
Moldavia 1 - Rep. Irlanda 3
Serbia 3 - Austria 2
- 4ª jornada (12 noviembre)
Austria 0 - Rep. Irlanda 1
Gales 1 - Serbia 1
Georgia 1 - Moldavia 1
- 5ª jornada (24 marzo 2017)
Georgia 1 - Serbia 3
Austria 2 - Moldavia 0
Rep. Irlanda 0 - Gales 0
- 6ª jornada (11 junio)
Rep. Irlanda 1 - Austria 1
Moldavia 2 - Georgia 2
Serbia 1 - Gales 1
- 7ª jornada (2 septiembre)
Serbia 3 - Moldavia 0
Georgia 1 - Rep. Irlanda 1
Gales 1 - Austria 0
- 8ª. jornada (5 septiembre)
Rep. Irlanda 0 - Serbia 1
Austria 1 - Georgia 1
Moldavia 0 - Gales 2
- 9ª. jornada (6 octubre)
Georgia 0 - Gales 1
Austria 3 - Serbia 2
Rep. Irlanda 2 - Moldavia 0
- 10ª jornada (9 octubre)
Serbia 1 - Georgia 0
Gales 0 - Rep. Irlanda 1
Moldavia 0 - Austria 1
- Clasificación PJ PG PE PP GF GC PTS
. ---------------------------
.1. Serbia 10 6 3 1 20 10 21
.2. República Irlanda 10 5 4 1 12 6 19
.3. Gales 10 4 5 1 13 6 17
.4. Austria 10 4 3 3 14 12 15
.5. Georgia 10 0 5 5 8 14 5
.6. Moldavia 10 0 2 8 4 23 2