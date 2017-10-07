Resultados y clasificación del grupo A dela zona Europea de la fase previa del Mundial 2018:
- 1ª jornada (6 septiembre 2016):
Bulgaria 4 - Luxemburgo 3
Suecia 1 - Holanda 1
Bielorrusia 0 - Francia 0
- 2ª jornada (7 octubre 2016)
Luxemburgo 0 - Suecia 1
Holanda 4 - Bielorrusia 1
Francia 4 - Bulgaria 1
- 3ª. jornada (10 octubre)
Holanda 0 - Francia 1
Bielorrusia 1 - Luxemburgo 1
Suecia 3 - Bulgaria 0
- 4ª jornada (11-13 noviembre)
Francia 2 - Suecia 1
Bulgaria 1 - Bielorrusia 0
Luxemburgo 1 - Holanda 3
- 5ª jornada (25 marzo 2017)
Suecia 4 - Bielorrusia 0
Luxemburgo 1 - Francia 3
Bulgaria 2 - Holanda 0
- 6ª jornada (9 junio)
Bielorrusia 2 - Bulgaria 1
Suecia 2 - Francia 1
Holanda 5 - Luxemburgo 0
- 7ª jornada (31 agosto)
Francia 4 - Holanda 0
Luxemburgo 1 - Bielorrusia 0
Bulgaria 3 - Suecia 2
- 8ª. jornada (3 septiembre)
Bielorrusia 0 - Suecia 4
Holanda 3 - Bulgaria 1
Francia 0 - Luxemburgo 0
- 9ª. jornada (7 octubre)
Suecia 8 - Luxemburgo 0
Bielorrusia 1 - Holanda 3
Bulgaria 0 - Francia 1
- Clasificación PJ PG PE PP GF GC PTS
. ----------------------------
.1. Francia 9 6 2 1 15 6 20
.2. Suecia 9 6 1 2 26 7 19
.3. Holanda 9 5 1 3 19 12 16
.4. Bulgaria 9 4 0 5 13 18 12
.5. Bielorrusia 9 1 2 6 5 19 5
.6. Luxemburgo 9 1 2 6 7 25 5
-- Próximas jornadas:
- 10ª jornada (10 octubre)
Luxemburgo . - Bulgaria .
Francia . - Bielorrusia .
Holanda . - Suecia .