Resultados de la 7ª jornada y clasificación de la Premier League

Resultados y clasificación de la PremierLeague después de disputarse los partidos de la jornada 7.
Londres, 1 oct (EFE).- Resultados y clasificación de la PremierLeague después de disputarse los partidos de la jornada 7.
-- Resultados de la 7ª jornada:
- Domingo
Arsenal 2 - Brighton 0
Everton 0 - Burnley 1
Newcastle . - Liverpool .(15:30 GMT)
- Sábado
Huddersfield 0 - Tottenham 4
Bournemouth 0 - Leicester 0
Manchester Utd 4 - Crystal Palace 0
Stoke 2 - Southampton 1
West Bromwich 2 - Watford 2
West Ham 1 - Swansea 0
Chelsea 0 - Manchester City 1
-- Clasificación:
PJ PG PE PP GF GC PTS
--------------------------
.1. Manchester City 7 6 1 0 22 2 19
.2. Manchester Utd 7 6 1 0 21 2 19
.3. Tottenham 7 4 2 1 14 5 14
.4. Chelsea 7 4 1 2 12 6 13
.5. Arsenal 7 4 1 2 11 8 13
.6. Burnley 7 3 3 1 7 5 12
.7. Watford 7 3 3 1 11 12 12
.8. Liverpool 6 3 2 1 12 11 11
.9. Newcastle 6 3 0 3 6 5 9
10. West Bromwich 7 2 3 2 6 8 9
11. Huddersfield 7 2 3 2 5 7 9
12. Southampton 7 2 2 3 5 7 8
13. Stoke 7 2 2 3 7 11 8
14. Brighton 7 2 1 4 5 9 7
15. West Ham 7 2 1 4 7 13 7
16. Everton 7 2 1 4 4 12 7
17. Leicester 7 1 2 4 9 10 5
18. Swansea 7 1 2 4 3 8 5
19. Bournemouth 7 1 1 5 4 11 4
20. Crystal Palace 7 0 0 7 0 17 0
-- Jornada 8 de la Premier League:
- Sábado 14 de octubre: Liverpool-Manchester United (11:30 GMT),Burnley-West Ham United (14:00 GMT), Crystal Palace-Chelsea (14:00GMT), Manchester City-Stoke City (14:00 GMT), SwanseaCity-Huddersfield Town (14:00 GMT), Tottenham Hotspur-Bournemouth(14:00 GMT) y Watford-Arsenal (16:30 GMT).
- Domingo 15 de octubre: Brighton & Hove Albion-Everton (12:30GMT) y Southampton-Newcastle United (15:00 GMT).
- Lunes 16 de octubre: Leiceter City-West Bromwich Albion (19:00GMT).