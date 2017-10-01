6AM Hoy por Hoy

¿No tienes cuenta?

Regístrate

¿Ya eres usuario?

Entra en tu cuenta

O conéctate con

Al menos 20 muertos y 100 heridos tras un tiroteo en un concierto en Las Vegas
FÚTBOL INGLATERRA

Resultados de la 7ª jornada y clasificación de la Premier League

Resultados y clasificación de la PremierLeague después de disputarse los partidos de la jornada 7.

Londres, 1 oct (EFE).- Resultados y clasificación de la PremierLeague después de disputarse los partidos de la jornada 7.

-- Resultados de la 7ª jornada:

- Domingo

Arsenal 2 - Brighton 0

Everton 0 - Burnley 1

Newcastle . - Liverpool .(15:30 GMT)

- Sábado

Huddersfield 0 - Tottenham 4

Bournemouth 0 - Leicester 0

Manchester Utd 4 - Crystal Palace 0

Stoke 2 - Southampton 1

West Bromwich 2 - Watford 2

West Ham 1 - Swansea 0

Chelsea 0 - Manchester City 1

-- Clasificación:

PJ PG PE PP GF GC PTS

--------------------------

.1. Manchester City 7 6 1 0 22 2 19

.2. Manchester Utd 7 6 1 0 21 2 19

.3. Tottenham 7 4 2 1 14 5 14

.4. Chelsea 7 4 1 2 12 6 13

.5. Arsenal 7 4 1 2 11 8 13

.6. Burnley 7 3 3 1 7 5 12

.7. Watford 7 3 3 1 11 12 12

.8. Liverpool 6 3 2 1 12 11 11

.9. Newcastle 6 3 0 3 6 5 9

10. West Bromwich 7 2 3 2 6 8 9

11. Huddersfield 7 2 3 2 5 7 9

12. Southampton 7 2 2 3 5 7 8

13. Stoke 7 2 2 3 7 11 8

14. Brighton 7 2 1 4 5 9 7

15. West Ham 7 2 1 4 7 13 7

16. Everton 7 2 1 4 4 12 7

17. Leicester 7 1 2 4 9 10 5

18. Swansea 7 1 2 4 3 8 5

19. Bournemouth 7 1 1 5 4 11 4

20. Crystal Palace 7 0 0 7 0 17 0

-- Jornada 8 de la Premier League:

- Sábado 14 de octubre: Liverpool-Manchester United (11:30 GMT),Burnley-West Ham United (14:00 GMT), Crystal Palace-Chelsea (14:00GMT), Manchester City-Stoke City (14:00 GMT), SwanseaCity-Huddersfield Town (14:00 GMT), Tottenham Hotspur-Bournemouth(14:00 GMT) y Watford-Arsenal (16:30 GMT).

- Domingo 15 de octubre: Brighton & Hove Albion-Everton (12:30GMT) y Southampton-Newcastle United (15:00 GMT).

- Lunes 16 de octubre: Leiceter City-West Bromwich Albion (19:00GMT).

Cargando