Prima de las hermanas Hadid, causa sensación en Instagram por su belleza

Darío Arizmendi
Iván Mejía y César Augusto Londoño
Gustavo Gómez
Diana Calderón
Diego Rueda
Andrés López
Diana Montoya
Diana Uribe
19 JUL 2017 - 01:40
Loving yourself is the greatest revolution ever. I know it's hard to love yourself, on some days you just want to break down, because life's just hitting you too hard. We got so many things to deal with everyday, girls gotta live up to the beauty expectations, boys to the body expectations. You feel like people are judging you every move. Well, guess what? Just don't care about their opinion. Do what you gotta do, wear what you want, finish a great education or just find a job you love. I always cared so much about what other people would think about me, "do they like my clothes?", "am I wearing enough make-up?", "do I look fat in these pants?". Questions that came up to me everyday. But beauty isn't looking good at the outside, beauty isn't having a great ass, a flat belly or an awesome pair of boobs. Beauty is being comfortable in your own skin. GIRLS & BOYS PLEASE DON'T LET OTHER PEOPLE'S OPINION DEFINE YOU. Do whatever you want. It's your life and at the end of the day you got to live with yourself. So put yourself first and go buy that dress that looked hella good on you, or go out and dance like a crazy person. Life is just too short to spend every day at war with yourself. ✨🌻💖 Self-love isn't selfish.
Loving yourself is the greatest revolution ever. I know it's hard to love yourself, on some days you just want to break down, because life's just hitting you too hard. We got so many things to deal with everyday, girls gotta live up to the beauty expectations, boys to the body expectations. You feel like people are judging you every move. Well, guess what? Just don't care about their opinion. Do what you gotta do, wear what you want, finish a great education or just find a job you love. I always cared so much about what other people would think about me, "do they like my clothes?", "am I wearing enough make-up?", "do I look fat in these pants?". Questions that came up to me everyday. But beauty isn't looking good at the outside, beauty isn't having a great ass, a flat belly or an awesome pair of boobs. Beauty is being comfortable in your own skin. GIRLS & BOYS PLEASE DON'T LET OTHER PEOPLE'S OPINION DEFINE YOU. Do whatever you want. It's your life and at the end of the day you got to live with yourself. So put yourself first and go buy that dress that looked hella good on you, or go out and dance like a crazy person. Life is just too short to spend every day at war with yourself. ✨🌻💖 Self-love isn't selfish. #PerfectlyMe @seventeen @instagram
Una publicación compartida de Joann (@joannvdherik) el 17 de Oct de 2016 a la(s) 7:09 PDT
Joann Van Hendrick tiene 18 años y es prima de Gigi y Bella Hadid.
She's fire and ice. You'll fear the cold, but you'll crave the burn. Una publicación compartida de Joann (@joannvdherik) el 3 de Nov de 2016 a la(s) 4:20 PDT
She's fire and ice. You'll fear the cold, but you'll crave the burn.
Una publicación compartida de Joann (@joannvdherik) el 3 de Nov de 2016 a la(s) 4:20 PDT
Hendrick está entrando al mundo de la moda para romper todos los estándares de belleza.
Carnaval ✌🏼 Una publicación compartida de Joann (@joannvdherik) el 25 de Feb de 2017 a la(s) 6:02 PST
Carnaval ✌🏼
Una publicación compartida de Joann (@joannvdherik) el 25 de Feb de 2017 a la(s) 6:02 PST
Ella y muchas más mujeres están liderando la campaña ‘Body positive’.
5/09/2015 - 1.5 years of love ‼️ My weirdo ❤ Una publicación compartida de Joann (@joannvdherik) el 5 de Mar de 2017 a la(s) 4:55 PST
5/09/2015 - 1.5 years of love ‼️ My weirdo ❤
Una publicación compartida de Joann (@joannvdherik) el 5 de Mar de 2017 a la(s) 4:55 PST
Este movimiento quiere que pueden haber más estándar de belleza.
Throwback to this dress 💃🏼 Una publicación compartida de Joann (@joannvdherik) el 19 de Mar de 2017 a la(s) 8:25 PDT
Throwback to this dress 💃🏼
Una publicación compartida de Joann (@joannvdherik) el 19 de Mar de 2017 a la(s) 8:25 PDT
Aún hasta ahora está iniciando en el mundo de la moda, la joven, ya hace parte de la agencia de modelos holandesa Maxime, que representa a las figuras curvy.
when you enter the classroom fashionably late 💅🏼 by @marinamurasheva Una publicación compartida de Joann (@joannvdherik) el 22 de May de 2017 a la(s) 9:09 PDT
when you enter the classroom fashionably late 💅🏼 by @marinamurasheva
Una publicación compartida de Joann (@joannvdherik) el 22 de May de 2017 a la(s) 9:09 PDT
Big thanks to @lexdekam for this amazing photo 👼🏻 Una publicación compartida de Joann (@joannvdherik) el 30 de May de 2017 a la(s) 9:36 PDT
Big thanks to @lexdekam for this amazing photo 👼🏻
Una publicación compartida de Joann (@joannvdherik) el 30 de May de 2017 a la(s) 9:36 PDT
I got you ❣️ #FamilyFirst Una publicación compartida de Joann (@joannvdherik) el 27 de Jun de 2017 a la(s) 5:43 PDT
I got you ❣️ #FamilyFirst
Una publicación compartida de Joann (@joannvdherik) el 27 de Jun de 2017 a la(s) 5:43 PDT
We are very excited for WOOHAH. That's for sure. 🤙🏼 Una publicación compartida de Joann (@joannvdherik) el 30 de Jun de 2017 a la(s) 10:03 PDT
We are very excited for WOOHAH. That's for sure. 🤙🏼
Una publicación compartida de Joann (@joannvdherik) el 30 de Jun de 2017 a la(s) 10:03 PDT
INTO THE WOODS. by @naomijanna Una publicación compartida de Joann (@joannvdherik) el 11 de Jul de 2017 a la(s) 12:09 PDT
INTO THE WOODS. by @naomijanna
Una publicación compartida de Joann (@joannvdherik) el 11 de Jul de 2017 a la(s) 12:09 PDT