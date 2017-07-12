El hombre que despierta suspiros por su parecido con el actor Ryan Gosling

Además de su talento, Ryan Gosling deslumbra en el mundo de Hollywood por su atractivo físico.
Pues ahora, un alemán se ha robado la atención de los fans del actor por su impresionante parecido al intérprete.
Su nombre es Johannes Laschet, es un joven estudiante de Derecho, hijo de un político alemán y un blogero de moda.
Su estilo elegante casual, además de su cabello rubio y su delgada figura lo hacen muy parecido Gosling.
Back on track after i had an amazing time at the GQ Gentleman 2017 with @tomjunkersdorf @massimo__sinato @samislimani @i_am_klehn @andre_pollmann @keymanstyle Henning Baum @simonlohmeyer. Congrats to every candidate. I wish the winner @florianmolzahn an awesome and exciting time with @gq_germany . . #mnswr #sprezza #dapper #menswear #sartorial #details #tie #fashionblogger #sprezzatura #bonn #mensfashion #dappermen #aachen #mensstyle #gentleman #fashionpost #suit #bespoke #preppy #dapperstyle #vanlaack #instafashion #streetstyle #köln #gq #düsseldorf #casual #germany ➡ products sponsored by following brands: Snobtop, Bowsnties, vanLaack, Thomasearnshaw
It's a great honor and pleasure to be part of the jury for GQ Gentleman 2017. Together with @tomjunkersdorf @samislimani @andre_pollmann @keymanstyle and many more we will determine who will be a great representative for @gq_germany for one year. http://m.gq-magazin.de/tags/g/gq-gentleman-2017 . . #mnswr #sprezza #dapper #menswear #sartorial #details #tie #fashionblogger #sprezzatura #bonn #mensfashion #dappermen #gqgentleman17 #mensstyle #gentleman #fashionpost #suit #bespoke #preppy #dapperstyle #vanlaack #instafashion #streetstyle #köln #gq #düsseldorf #casual #germany #gqgentleman ➡ products sponsored by following brands: vanLaack