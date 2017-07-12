6AM Hoy por Hoy

Darío Arizmendi

04:00h - 12:00h

Síganos en:

Ciudades

Selecciona tu emisora

El hombre que despierta suspiros por su parecido con el actor Ryan Gosling

Johannes Laschet se ha vuelto viral por su atractivo físico.

Ryan Gosling

Ryan Gosling / Getty Images

12/07/2017 - 15:32

Además de su talento, Ryan Gosling  deslumbra en el mundo de Hollywood por su atractivo físico.

Pues ahora, un alemán se ha robado la atención de los fans del actor por su impresionante parecido al intérprete.

Su nombre es Johannes Laschet, es un joven estudiante de Derecho, hijo de un político alemán y un blogero de moda.

Su estilo elegante casual, además de su cabello rubio y su delgada figura lo hacen muy parecido Gosling.

Relacionados

Últimas noticias

El hombre que despierta suspiros por su parecido con el actor Ryan Gosling

¡De no creer! El impresionante parecido entre la doble internacional de Shakira y la artista

El exótico baile de Gerard Piqué junto a Pikotaro

¡Knock out a Pambelé en su noche de estreno!

Chyno Miranda será embajador de la Semana de la Moda Masculina de NY

Secciones

Ciudades

Programas

Redes Sociales

Una empresa de PRISA Medios Grupo Prisa

Webs de PRISA

cerrar ventana
cerrar