Clasificaciones

11/07/2017 - 18:55

- 10ª etapa:

Bergerac (Francia), 11 jul (EFE).-

.1. Marcel Kittel (GER-Quick-Step Floors) 4:01:00

.2. John Degenkolb (GER-Trek-Segafredo) m.t.

.3. Dylan Groenewegen (HOL-LottoNl-Jumbo) m.t.

.4. Rüdiger Selig (GER-Bora-Hansgrohe) m.t.

.5. Alexander Kristoff (NOR-Katusha-Alpecin) m.t.

.6. Nacer Bouhanni (FRA-Cofidis) m.t.

.7. Daniel Mclay (GBR-Fortuneo-Oscaro) m.t.

.8. Pieter Vanspeybrouck (BEL-Wanty) m.t.

.9. Sonny Colbrelli (ITA-Bahrain-Merida) m.t.

10. Edvald Boasson Hagen (NOR-Dimension Data) m.t.

General:

.1. Chris Froome (GBR/Sky) 42h.27:29

.2. Fabio Aru (ITA/Astana) a 18

.3. Romain Bardet (FRA/AG2R La Mondiale) a 51

.4. Rigoberto Urán (COL/Cannondale-Drapac) a 55

.5. Jakob Fuglsang (DIN/Astana) a 1:37

.6. Daniel Martin (IRL/Quick-Step Floors) a 1:44

.7. Simon Yates (GBR/Orica-Scott) a 2:02

.8. Nairo Quintana (COL/Movistar) a 2:13

.9. Mikel Landa (ESP/Sky) a 3:06

10. George Bennett (NZL/LottoNl-Jumbo) a 3:53

12. Alberto Contador (ESP/Trek-Segafredo) a 5:15

14. Mikel Nieve (ESP/Sky) a 6:18.

Sampaoli dará conferencia magistral en Perú por 90 aniversario del Sport Boys

Froome: "Un honor igualar con Anquetil"

El Milan anuncia la renovación de contrato hasta 2021 de Donnarumma

Kittel: "Este es el Marcel más fuerte que nunca"

