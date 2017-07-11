Clasificaciones

- 10ª etapa:
Bergerac (Francia), 11 jul (EFE).-
.1. Marcel Kittel (GER-Quick-Step Floors) 4:01:00
.2. John Degenkolb (GER-Trek-Segafredo) m.t.
.3. Dylan Groenewegen (HOL-LottoNl-Jumbo) m.t.
.4. Rüdiger Selig (GER-Bora-Hansgrohe) m.t.
.5. Alexander Kristoff (NOR-Katusha-Alpecin) m.t.
.6. Nacer Bouhanni (FRA-Cofidis) m.t.
.7. Daniel Mclay (GBR-Fortuneo-Oscaro) m.t.
.8. Pieter Vanspeybrouck (BEL-Wanty) m.t.
.9. Sonny Colbrelli (ITA-Bahrain-Merida) m.t.
10. Edvald Boasson Hagen (NOR-Dimension Data) m.t.
General:
.1. Chris Froome (GBR/Sky) 42h.27:29
.2. Fabio Aru (ITA/Astana) a 18
.3. Romain Bardet (FRA/AG2R La Mondiale) a 51
.4. Rigoberto Urán (COL/Cannondale-Drapac) a 55
.5. Jakob Fuglsang (DIN/Astana) a 1:37
.6. Daniel Martin (IRL/Quick-Step Floors) a 1:44
.7. Simon Yates (GBR/Orica-Scott) a 2:02
.8. Nairo Quintana (COL/Movistar) a 2:13
.9. Mikel Landa (ESP/Sky) a 3:06
10. George Bennett (NZL/LottoNl-Jumbo) a 3:53
12. Alberto Contador (ESP/Trek-Segafredo) a 5:15
14. Mikel Nieve (ESP/Sky) a 6:18.