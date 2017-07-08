¿Quién es Brock O'Hurn el hombre que se roba los suspiros de las internautas?

Síganos en:
8 JUL 2017 - 02:51
CET
Tonight at 10/9c the New Season of #TooCloseToHome airs on @TLC 🙌🏾👊🏾 Tune in tonight to see what happens to Brody! And Hey! Where are my #TeamBrody peeps at?! 😛 It's been an incredible year! This shot was the cover shot we used for Iron Man Magazine this past summer. If you want something.. GO GET IT!! 💪🏽 Una publicación compartida de Brock O'Hurn (@brockohurn) el 4 de Ene de 2017 a la(s) 12:46 PST
Una publicación compartida de Brock O'Hurn (@brockohurn) el 4 de Ene de 2017 a la(s) 12:46 PST
Brock O'Hurn tiene suspirando a más de una por su apariencia física, el modelo de 23 años se ha vuelto famoso por las candentes fotos que comparte en redes sociales.
Late night workouts.. Somebodies gotta do em.. Time to step the training up anotha notch 🚧🏗🚀 Una publicación compartida de Brock O'Hurn (@brockohurn) el 6 de Jul de 2017 a la(s) 9:45 PDT
Una publicación compartida de Brock O'Hurn (@brockohurn) el 6 de Jul de 2017 a la(s) 9:45 PDT
Alcanzó la fama gracias a un video de 25 segundos, en donde se recoge su espectacular cabello.
What's next... 😏 Hope everyone has a great and safe weekend! Una publicación compartida de Brock O'Hurn (@brockohurn) el 14 de Abr de 2017 a la(s) 8:17 PDT
Una publicación compartida de Brock O'Hurn (@brockohurn) el 14 de Abr de 2017 a la(s) 8:17 PDT
El vídeo se ha reproducido más de 5 millones de veces.
Been traveling like crazy recently and haven't posted on Instagram in a while! 😬 Finally got a half second and wanted to stop by to say hi 👋🏽 to everyone and wish you all an incredible day! Been working harder than ever! Great things coming! Stay Blessed Una publicación compartida de Brock O'Hurn (@brockohurn) el 2 de Mar de 2017 a la(s) 12:12 PST
Una publicación compartida de Brock O'Hurn (@brockohurn) el 2 de Mar de 2017 a la(s) 12:12 PST
Sus proyectos laborales cada vez son más exitosos, gracias a la popularidad que ha ganado, trabaja como modelo después de que la firma Abercrombie lo fichara para trabajar en su tienda de Los Ángeles.
2017... Hope you're ready for me because here I come! 😏 Happy New Year Everyone! 🎇 Una publicación compartida de Brock O'Hurn (@brockohurn) el 2 de Ene de 2017 a la(s) 12:01 PST
Una publicación compartida de Brock O'Hurn (@brockohurn) el 2 de Ene de 2017 a la(s) 12:01 PST
Los comentarios no se hacen esperar, a diario este hombre recibe miles de halagos.
Why am I looking at this shirt like I don't know how to use it.. lol Off to New York in the am for a quick press tour for the @madeahalloween 🎃👻🙏🏽 This movie is hilarious 😂 Una publicación compartida de Brock O'Hurn (@brockohurn) el 8 de Oct de 2016 a la(s) 2:23 PDT
Una publicación compartida de Brock O'Hurn (@brockohurn) el 8 de Oct de 2016 a la(s) 2:23 PDT
Dream Bigger Una publicación compartida de Brock O'Hurn (@brockohurn) el 18 de Nov de 2016 a la(s) 11:41 PST
Una publicación compartida de Brock O'Hurn (@brockohurn) el 18 de Nov de 2016 a la(s) 11:41 PST
If I could give any advice it would be to follow your Dreams and Never Never give up on them. And KNOW that you can do them. The only person who can keep you from taking your dreams from just an idea into a reality is yourself. So step out of your own way and MAKE your Dreams come True. Have an incredible day! That is all 😏 Una publicación compartida de Brock O'Hurn (@brockohurn) el 28 de Sep de 2016 a la(s) 5:25 PDT
Una publicación compartida de Brock O'Hurn (@brockohurn) el 28 de Sep de 2016 a la(s) 5:25 PDT
Switchin' it up a bit with the locs.. So much good to come 🙌🏾 #StayFocused #WorkHard #DreamBigger #TheyAreTempDreadsQuitTrippenYall lol Una publicación compartida de Brock O'Hurn (@brockohurn) el 30 de Ago de 2016 a la(s) 3:53 PDT
Una publicación compartida de Brock O'Hurn (@brockohurn) el 30 de Ago de 2016 a la(s) 3:53 PDT
Lost in thought on set.. Can anybody guess what's next? 🙏🏽😏 Una publicación compartida de Brock O'Hurn (@brockohurn) el 21 de Jul de 2016 a la(s) 8:29 PDT
Una publicación compartida de Brock O'Hurn (@brockohurn) el 21 de Jul de 2016 a la(s) 8:29 PDT
When I was 15 I had a dream. Actually.. I had a lot. But growing up super skinny, the one I was set on was being on the cover of a Fitness Magazine. I wanted to be like the guys everyone looked up to and wanted to be. Today, on three hours of sleep I made that dream come true. Just goes to show.. Set your mind to something and never give up on it and your dreams can come true. Believe in yourself more than anyone else ever could. 🙏🏽 (This isn't the cover shot. Just a photo I find neat we took on a phone today. lol) I also want to say thank you to all the people who got me ready for this and those who were involved. Those who believe in me and those I work hard for because I believe I inspire you. I've never been afraid of hard work. Neither should you 😉 Una publicación compartida de Brock O'Hurn (@brockohurn) el 23 de May de 2016 a la(s) 7:03 PDT
Una publicación compartida de Brock O'Hurn (@brockohurn) el 23 de May de 2016 a la(s) 7:03 PDT
Live in the moment 🌀 Una publicación compartida de Brock O'Hurn (@brockohurn) el 10 de May de 2016 a la(s) 2:01 PDT
Una publicación compartida de Brock O'Hurn (@brockohurn) el 10 de May de 2016 a la(s) 2:01 PDT
I must be looking that way because there's food in that direction.. #logicalthoughts #TheThingsIdDoForPizza Una publicación compartida de Brock O'Hurn (@brockohurn) el 13 de Abr de 2016 a la(s) 12:14 PDT
Una publicación compartida de Brock O'Hurn (@brockohurn) el 13 de Abr de 2016 a la(s) 12:14 PDT
I'm curious where your favorite waterfall is? I think it's time I go find one... 🚣🏼 Una publicación compartida de Brock O'Hurn (@brockohurn) el 24 de Feb de 2016 a la(s) 9:59 PST
Una publicación compartida de Brock O'Hurn (@brockohurn) el 24 de Feb de 2016 a la(s) 9:59 PST
All I can think to caption this is.. "Waitin' on that food like 👀" Haha anyways, time for me to go grub! Hope you're having a great day! Una publicación compartida de Brock O'Hurn (@brockohurn) el 28 de Dic de 2015 a la(s) 5:22 PST
Una publicación compartida de Brock O'Hurn (@brockohurn) el 28 de Dic de 2015 a la(s) 5:22 PST