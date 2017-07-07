Clasificaciones de la 7ª etapa y general

Clasificaciones de la 7ª etapa y generaldel Tour de Francia.
Madrid, 7 jul (EFE).- Clasificaciones de la 7ª etapa y generaldel Tour de Francia.
- 7ª etapa:
.1. Marcel Kittel (ALE/Quick - Step Floors) 5h.03:18
.2. Hagen Edvald Boasson (NOR/Dimension Data) m.t.
.3. Michael Matthews (AUS/Sunweb) m.t.
.4. Alexander Kristoff (NOR/Katusha Alpecin) m.t.
.5. John Degenkolb (ALE/Trek-Segafredo) m.t.
.6. Dylan Groenewegen (HOL/LottoNl) m.t.
.7. Rüdiger Selig (ALE/Bora - Hansgrohe) m.t.
.8. Nacer Bouhanni (FRA/Cofidis) m.t.
.9. André Greipel (ALE/Lotto Soudal) m.t.
10. Daniel Mc Lay (GBR/Fortuneo - Oscaro) m.t.
- General:
.1. Chris Froome (GBR/Sky) 28h.47:51
.2. Geraint Thomas (GBR/Sky) a 12
.3. Fabio Aru (ITA/Astana) a 14
.4. Daniel Martin (IRL/Quick-Step Floors) a 25
.5. Richie Porte (AUS/BMC Racing) a 39
.6. Simon Yates (GBR/Orica-Scott) a 43
.7. Romain Bardet (FRA/AG2R La Mondiale) a 47
.8. Alberto Contador (ESP/Trek) a 52
.9. Nairo Quintana (COL/Movistar) a 54
10. Rafal Majka (POL/Bora-Hansgrohe) a 1:01