Escuche ahora

Noticiero del Mediodía

Síganos en:

Ciudades

Selecciona tu emisora

CICLISMO TOUR

Clasificaciones de la 7ª etapa y general

07/07/2017 - 18:09

Clasificaciones de la 7ª etapa y generaldel Tour de Francia.

Madrid, 7 jul (EFE).- Clasificaciones de la 7ª etapa y generaldel Tour de Francia.

- 7ª etapa:

.1. Marcel Kittel (ALE/Quick - Step Floors) 5h.03:18

.2. Hagen Edvald Boasson (NOR/Dimension Data) m.t.

.3. Michael Matthews (AUS/Sunweb) m.t.

.4. Alexander Kristoff (NOR/Katusha Alpecin) m.t.

.5. John Degenkolb (ALE/Trek-Segafredo) m.t.

.6. Dylan Groenewegen (HOL/LottoNl) m.t.

.7. Rüdiger Selig (ALE/Bora - Hansgrohe) m.t.

.8. Nacer Bouhanni (FRA/Cofidis) m.t.

.9. André Greipel (ALE/Lotto Soudal) m.t.

10. Daniel Mc Lay (GBR/Fortuneo - Oscaro) m.t.

- General:

.1. Chris Froome (GBR/Sky) 28h.47:51

.2. Geraint Thomas (GBR/Sky) a 12

.3. Fabio Aru (ITA/Astana) a 14

.4. Daniel Martin (IRL/Quick-Step Floors) a 25

.5. Richie Porte (AUS/BMC Racing) a 39

.6. Simon Yates (GBR/Orica-Scott) a 43

.7. Romain Bardet (FRA/AG2R La Mondiale) a 47

.8. Alberto Contador (ESP/Trek) a 52

.9. Nairo Quintana (COL/Movistar) a 54

10. Rafal Majka (POL/Bora-Hansgrohe) a 1:01

Últimas noticias

Kittel: "No recuerdo una victoria tan ajustada"

Chispas en el "sprint" francés

Roberto Bautista: "Ahora llega mi punto de inflexión"

Sainz: Mantengo que mi objetivo en la vida es ser piloto de Red Bull

Villa y Kaka, en el once de la MLS que jugará amistoso ante el Real Madrid

Secciones

Ciudades

Programas

Redes Sociales

Una empresa de PRISA Medios Grupo Prisa

Webs de PRISA

cerrar ventana
cerrar