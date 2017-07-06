Escuche ahora

Clasificaciones de la 6ª etapa y general

06/07/2017 - 17:58

Clasificaciones de la 6ª etapa ygeneral del Tour de Francia.

- 6ª etapa:

.1. Marcel Kittel (ALE/Quick-Step Floors) 5h.05:34

.2. Arnaud Demare (FRA/FDJ) m.t.

.3. André Greipel (ALE/Lotto Soudal) m.t.

.4. Alexander Kristoff (NOR/Katusha) m.t.

.5. Nacer Bouhanni (FRA/Cofidis) m.t.

.6. Dylan Groenewegen (HOL/LottoNl) m.t.

.7. Michael Matthews (AUS/Sunweb) m.t.

.8. Daniel Mclay (GBR/Fortuneo-Oscaro) m.t.

.9. Rüdiger Selig (ALE/Bora-Hansgrohe) m.t.

10. John Degenkolb (ALE/Trek) m.t.

-------

24. Richie Porte (AUS/BMC Racing) m.t.

32. Romain Bardet (FRA/AG2R La Mondiale) m.t.

39. Fabio Aru (ITA/Astana) m.t.

44. Nairo Quintana (COL/Movistar) m.t.

46. Alberto Contador (ESP/Trek) m.t.

56. Chris Froome (GBR/Sky) m.t.

- General:

.1. Chris Froome (GBR/Sky) 23h.44:32

.2. Geraint Thomas (GBR/Sky) a 12

.3. Fabio Aru (ITA/Astana) a 14

.4. Daniel Martin (IRL/Quick-Step Floors) a 25

.5. Richie Porte (AUS/BMC Racing) a 39

.6. Simon Yates (GBR/Orica-Scott) a 43

.7. Romain Bardet (FRA/AG2R La Mondiale) a 47

.8. Alberto Contador (ESP/Trek) a 52

.9. Nairo Quintana (COL/Movistar) a 54

10. Rafal Majka (POL/Bora-Hansgrohe) a 1:01

