Clasificaciones de la 6ª etapa y general

Troyes (Francia), 6 jul (EFE).- Clasificaciones de la 6ª etapa ygeneral del Tour de Francia.
- 6ª etapa:
.1. Marcel Kittel (ALE/Quick-Step Floors) 5h.05:34
.2. Arnaud Demare (FRA/FDJ) m.t.
.3. André Greipel (ALE/Lotto Soudal) m.t.
.4. Alexander Kristoff (NOR/Katusha) m.t.
.5. Nacer Bouhanni (FRA/Cofidis) m.t.
.6. Dylan Groenewegen (HOL/LottoNl) m.t.
.7. Michael Matthews (AUS/Sunweb) m.t.
.8. Daniel Mclay (GBR/Fortuneo-Oscaro) m.t.
.9. Rüdiger Selig (ALE/Bora-Hansgrohe) m.t.
10. John Degenkolb (ALE/Trek) m.t.
-------
24. Richie Porte (AUS/BMC Racing) m.t.
32. Romain Bardet (FRA/AG2R La Mondiale) m.t.
39. Fabio Aru (ITA/Astana) m.t.
44. Nairo Quintana (COL/Movistar) m.t.
46. Alberto Contador (ESP/Trek) m.t.
56. Chris Froome (GBR/Sky) m.t.
- General:
.1. Chris Froome (GBR/Sky) 23h.44:32
.2. Geraint Thomas (GBR/Sky) a 12
.3. Fabio Aru (ITA/Astana) a 14
.4. Daniel Martin (IRL/Quick-Step Floors) a 25
.5. Richie Porte (AUS/BMC Racing) a 39
.6. Simon Yates (GBR/Orica-Scott) a 43
.7. Romain Bardet (FRA/AG2R La Mondiale) a 47
.8. Alberto Contador (ESP/Trek) a 52
.9. Nairo Quintana (COL/Movistar) a 54
10. Rafal Majka (POL/Bora-Hansgrohe) a 1:01