Clasificaciones de la 4ª etapa y general

Vittel (Francia), 4 jul (EFE).- Clasificaciones de la 4ª etapa ygeneral del Tour de Francia.
- 4ª etapa:
.1. Arnaud Demare (FRA/FDJ) 4h 53:54
.2. Alexander Kristoff (NOR/Katusha Alpecin) m.t.
.3. André Greipel (GER/Lotto Soudal) m.t.
.4. Nacer Bouhanni (FRA/Cofidis) m.t.
.5. Adrien Petit (FRA/Direct Energie) m.t.
.6. Jurgen Roelandts (BEL/Lotto Soudal) m.t
.7. Michael Matthews (AUS/Sunweb) m.t.
.8. Manuele Mori (ITA/Team Emirates) m.t
.9. Tiesj Benoot (BEL/Lotto Soudal) m.t.
10. Zdenek Stybar (CZE/Quick-Step) m.t
---------
22. Chris Froome (GBR/Sky) m.t.
28. Nairo Quintana (COL/Movistar) m.t.
81. Alberto Contador (ESP/Trek) m.t.
155. Geraint Thomas (GBR/Sky) m.t.
- General:
.1. Geraint Thomas (GBR/Sky) 14h.54:25
.2. Chris Froome (GBR/Sky) a 12
.3. Michael Matthews (AUS/Sunweb) m.t.
.4. Edvald Boasson Hagen (NOR/Dimension Data) a 16
.5. Pierre Roger Latour (FRA/AG2R La Mondial) a 25
.6. Philippe Gilbert (BEL/Quick-Step Floors) a 30
.7. Michal Kwiatkowski (POL/Sky) a 32
.8. Tim Wellens (BEL/Lotto Soudal) m.t.
.9. Arnaud Demare (FRA/FDJ) a 33
10. Nikias Arndt (GER/Sunweb) a 34
---------
15. Peter Sagan (SVK/Bora-Hansgrohe) a 43
21. Nairo Quintana (COL/Movistar) a 48
27. Alberto Contador (ESP/Trek) a 54
