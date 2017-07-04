Escuche ahora

Noticiero del Mediodía

Síganos en:

Ciudades

Selecciona tu emisora

CICLISMO TOUR

Clasificaciones de la 4ª etapa y general

04/07/2017 - 18:42

Clasificaciones de la 4ª etapa ygeneral del Tour de Francia.

Vittel (Francia), 4 jul (EFE).- Clasificaciones de la 4ª etapa ygeneral del Tour de Francia.

- 4ª etapa:

.1. Arnaud Demare (FRA/FDJ) 4h 53:54

.2. Alexander Kristoff (NOR/Katusha Alpecin) m.t.

.3. André Greipel (GER/Lotto Soudal) m.t.

.4. Nacer Bouhanni (FRA/Cofidis) m.t.

.5. Adrien Petit (FRA/Direct Energie) m.t.

.6. Jurgen Roelandts (BEL/Lotto Soudal) m.t

.7. Michael Matthews (AUS/Sunweb) m.t.

.8. Manuele Mori (ITA/Team Emirates) m.t

.9. Tiesj Benoot (BEL/Lotto Soudal) m.t.

10. Zdenek Stybar (CZE/Quick-Step) m.t

---------

22. Chris Froome (GBR/Sky) m.t.

28. Nairo Quintana (COL/Movistar) m.t.

81. Alberto Contador (ESP/Trek) m.t.

155. Geraint Thomas (GBR/Sky) m.t.

- General:

.1. Geraint Thomas (GBR/Sky) 14h.54:25

.2. Chris Froome (GBR/Sky) a 12

.3. Michael Matthews (AUS/Sunweb) m.t.

.4. Edvald Boasson Hagen (NOR/Dimension Data) a 16

.5. Pierre Roger Latour (FRA/AG2R La Mondial) a 25

.6. Philippe Gilbert (BEL/Quick-Step Floors) a 30

.7. Michal Kwiatkowski (POL/Sky) a 32

.8. Tim Wellens (BEL/Lotto Soudal) m.t.

.9. Arnaud Demare (FRA/FDJ) a 33

10. Nikias Arndt (GER/Sunweb) a 34

---------

15. Peter Sagan (SVK/Bora-Hansgrohe) a 43

21. Nairo Quintana (COL/Movistar) a 48

27. Alberto Contador (ESP/Trek) a 54

soc-lmpg/jv

Últimas noticias

Clasificaciones de la 4ª etapa y general

El Chapecoense destituye a Vágner Mancini, encargado de reconstruir el club

Federer y Djokovic avanzan tras lesión de rivales y baten récords de Connors

El holandés Slagter ganó la segunda etapa

El Fiorentina admite que el Inter negocia para fichar a Borja Valero

Secciones

Ciudades

Programas

Redes Sociales

Una empresa de PRISA Medios Grupo Prisa

Webs de PRISA

cerrar ventana
cerrar