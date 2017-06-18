Escuche ahora

Carrusel Caracol

César A. Londoño y Héctor Eduardo Chávez y Edward Acero y Diego Rueda

Síganos en:

Ciudades

Selecciona tu emisora

"Squat your dog", el reto viral en el que usan las mascotas como pesas

Con la tendencia fitness, una instagramer invitó a aquellos que no tienen pesas a usar sus perros para ejercitarse.

Getty Images

18/06/2017 - 23:22

Alyssa Greene, instagramer que publica sus rutinas de ejercicios en Instagram, inició este reto asegurando que hay veces que solo se necesita algo que levantar.

En el video ella realiza sentadillas con su perro alzado. Greene invitó a sus seguidores a hacer lo mismo y etiquetarla, eso si, advirtió que si la mascota resulta demasiado pesada es mejor no hacerlo, o si el perro se siente incomodo es mejor bajarlo. "Conoce a tu mascota antes de participar", aconsejó.

El reto ha tenido tan buena recepción en los usuarios de Instagram, que hasta algunos optaron por llevar sus mascotas al gimnasio.

Squat your Dog Challenge 💪🏼👱🏼🐶 #squatyourdogchallenge #65lbpuppy

Una publicación compartida de Buddy (@buddy_norcal_golden) el

#squatyourdogchallenge with @k1ngfenway 😂😂

Una publicación compartida de Christopher A Matthews (CAM) (@k1lla__cam) el

Being trendy. #zelo #zelowolfdog #squatyourdogchallenge #squatyourdog #wolfdog #darkcircles #excerise

Una publicación compartida de Zelo Wolfdog (@zelowolfdog) el

#Squatyourdogchallenge @natashalee__ @jamie_lee80 @nikkic1219 @danielleee_ @janekburns17 @ericastaggs @stephhead @camiquery_

Una publicación compartida de MeeMee (@meemee1901) el

Relacionados

Últimas noticias

"Squat your dog", el reto viral en el que usan las mascotas como pesas

Día del Padre: las tiernos imágenes de los papás famosos en su día

#BogotáEstoyContigo, usuarios de redes sociales rechazan el ataque en el Andino

Un cachorro león orina a una modelo cuando recreaba escena del "Rey León"

Siam estrena redes sociales y lo anuncian con tierno video

Secciones

Ciudades

Programas

Redes Sociales

Una empresa de PRISA Medios Grupo Prisa

Webs de PRISA

cerrar ventana
cerrar