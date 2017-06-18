"Squat your dog", el reto viral en el que usan las mascotas como pesas

Alyssa Greene, instagramer que publica sus rutinas de ejercicios en Instagram, inició este reto asegurando que hay veces que solo se necesita algo que levantar.
En el video ella realiza sentadillas con su perro alzado. Greene invitó a sus seguidores a hacer lo mismo y etiquetarla, eso si, advirtió que si la mascota resulta demasiado pesada es mejor no hacerlo, o si el perro se siente incomodo es mejor bajarlo. "Conoce a tu mascota antes de participar", aconsejó.
Some days you just need something to brighten up your feed and make you smile 👱🏼♀️🐶 #squatyourdog if anyone wants to join me in this fun, take a video of yourself squatting your dog or pet and tag me in it! Or just enjoy this video of me and my freaking adorable pet. Disclaimer: if they're too heavy, don't try it. If they don't like it, put them down. Know your animal before partaking!!
El reto ha tenido tan buena recepción en los usuarios de Instagram, que hasta algunos optaron por llevar sus mascotas al gimnasio.
