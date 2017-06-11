Escuche ahora

FÚTBOL MUNDIAL 2018/ZONA EUROPA

Resultados y clasificación del Grupo D

11/06/2017 - 23:12

Resultados y clasificación del grupo D dela zona Europea de la fase previa del Mundial 2018:

- 1ª jornada (5 septiembre 2016):

Georgia 1 - Austria 2

Gales 4 - Moldavia 0

Serbia 2 - Rep. Irlanda 2

- 2ª jornada (6 octubre)

Austria 2 - Gales 2

Rep. Irlanda 1 - Georgia 0

Moldavia 0 - Serbia 3

- 3ª. jornada (9 octubre)

Gales 1 - Georgia 1

Moldavia 1 - Rep. Irlanda 3

Serbia 3 - Austria 2

- 4ª jornada (12 noviembre)

Austria 0 - Rep. Irlanda 1

Gales 1 - Serbia 1

Georgia 1 - Moldavia 1

- 5ª jornada (24 marzo 2017)

Georgia 1 - Serbia 3

Austria 2 - Moldavia 0

Rep. Irlanda 0 - Gales 0

- 6ª jornada (11 junio)

Rep. Irlanda 1 - Austria 1

Moldavia 2 - Georgia 2

Serbia 1 - Gales 1

- Clasificación PJ PG PE PP GF GC PTS

. ---------------------------

.1. Serbia 6 3 3 0 13 7 12

.2. República Irlanda 6 3 3 0 8 4 12

.3. Gales 6 1 5 0 9 5 8

.4. Austria 6 2 2 2 9 8 8

.5. Georgia 6 0 3 3 6 10 3

.6. Moldavia 6 0 2 4 4 15 2

-- Próximas jornadas

- 7ª jornada (2 septiembre)

Serbia . - Moldavia .

Georgia . - Rep. Irlanda .

Gales . - Austria .

- 8ª. jornada (5 septiembre)

Rep. Irlanda . - Serbia .

Austria . - Georgia .

Moldavia . - Gales .

- 9ª. jornada (6 octubre)

Georgia . - Gales .

Austria . - Serbia .

Rep. Irlanda . - Moldavia .

- 10ª jornada (9 octubre)

Serbia . - Georgia .

Gales . - Rep. Irlanda .

Moldavia . - Austria .

