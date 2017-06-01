Escuche ahora

Ariel Winter enciende las redes sociales con su escultural figura

La actriz que interpreta a Alex Dunphy en 'Modern Family' sorprendió a sus seguidores con una nueva publicación.

La actriz Ariel Winter de &quot;Modern Family&quot;.

La actriz Ariel Winter de "Modern Family". / Getty Images

01/06/2017 - 17:14

La actriz Ariel Winter que interpreta a Alex Dumphy en la comedia “Modern Family” no pasa desapercibida entre sus seguidores. Por el contrario, en los últimos días ha mostrado su belleza en redes sociales con su escultural figura y la compañía de su novio, -el también actor- Levi Meaden.

Rumores aseguran que Winter siente una gran admiración por el “Clan Kardashian" y que a diferencia de lo que todos pueden pensar, en algún momento de su vida le gustaría pertenecer a ese grupo. También, otros usuarios se han dedicado a criticarla por su "voluptuoso cuerpo".

Playas, piscinas, yates, entre otros escenarios, son los lugares más concurridos por la actriz.

http://www.refinery29.com/amp/2017/05/156417/ariel-winter-body-confidence-interview 😻 thank you so much @refinery29 😻 #beach #bodypositive

Una publicación compartida de ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) el

