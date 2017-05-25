Todos los campeones de la Liga de Europa a lo largo de la historia

Manchester United conquistó su primera Liga de Europa, a continuación todos los ganadores del certamen a lo largo de la historia:
1958 Barcelona (ESP) Sel. Londres 2-2, 6-0
1960 Barcelona (ESP) Birmingham (ING) 1-1, 4-1
1961 Roma (ITA) Birmingham (ING) 2-0, 2-2
1962 Valencia (ESP) Barcelona (ESP) 6-2, 1-1
1963 Valencia (ESP) Din. Zagreb (YUG) 2-0, 2-1
1964 Zaragoza (ESP) Valencia (ESP) 2-1 (+)
1965 Ferencvaros (HUN) Juventus Turín (ITA) 1-0 (+)
1966 Barcelona (ESP) Zaragoza (ESP) 0-1, 4-2
1967 Din. Zagreb (YUG) Leeds Untd.(ING) 2-0, 0-0
1968 Leeds United (ING) Ferencvaros (HUN) 1-0, 0-0
1969 Newcastle (ING) Ujpest Dozsa (HUN) 3-0, 3-2
1970 Arsenal (ING) Anderlecht (BEL) 1-3, 3-0
1971 Leeds United (ING) Juventus (ITA) 2-2, 1-1
-- COPA DE LA UEFA
1971/72 Tottenham (ING) Wolverhampton (ING) 2-1, 1-1
1972/73 Liverpool (ING) Borussia M. (ALE) 3-0, 0-2
1973/74 Feyenoord (HOL) Tottenham (ING) 2-2, 2-0
1974/75 Borussia M. (ALE) Twente Ens. (HOL) 0-0, 5-1
1975/76 Liverpool (ING) Brujas (BEL) 3-2, 1-1
1976/77 Juventus (ITA) Ath. Bilbao (ESP) 1-0, 1-2
1977/78 PSV Eindhoven (HOL) Bastia (FRA) 0-0, 3-0
1978/79 Borussia M. (ALE) Estrella Roja (YUG) 1-1, 1-0
1979/80 Eintracht F. (ALE) Borussia Moen. (ALE) 2-3, 1-0
1980/81 Ipswich Town (ING) AZ 67 (HOL) 3-0, 2-4
1981/82 Goteborg (SUE) Hamburgo (ALE) 1-0, 3-0
1982/83 Anderlecht (BEL) Benfica (POR) 1-0, 1-1
1983/84 Tottenham (ING) Anderlecht (BEL) 1-1, 2-1
1984/85 Real Madrid (ESP) Videoton (HUN) 3-0, 0-1
1985/86 Real Madrid (ESP) Colonia (ALE) 5-1, 0-2
1986/87 Goteborg (SUE) Dundee United (ESC) 1-0, 1-1
1987/88 B. Leverkusen (ALE) Espanyol (ESP) 0-3, 3-0 (P)
1988/89 Nápoles (ITA) Stuttgart (ALE) 2-1, 3-3
1989/90 Juventus (ITA) Fiorentina (ITA) 3-1, 0-0
1990/91 Inter (ITA) Roma (ITA) 2-0, 0-1
1991/92 Ajax (HOL) Torino (ITA) 2-2, 0-0
1992/93 Juventus (ITA) B. Dortmund (ALE) 3-1, 3-0
1993/94 Inter (ITA) Salzburgo (AUT) 1-0, 1-0
1994/95 Parma (ITA) Juventus (ITA) 1-0, 1-1
1995/66 Bayern Múnich (ALE) G. Burdeos (FRA) 2-0, 3-1
1996/97 Schalke 04 (ALE) Inter Milán (ITA) 1-0, 0-1 (P)
1997/98 Inter Milán (ITA) Lazio (ITA) 3-0
1998/99 Parma (ITA) O. Marsella (FRA) 3-0
1999/00 Galatasaray (TUR) Arsenal (ING) 0-0 (P)
2000/01 Liverpool (ING) Alavés (ESP) 5-4 (++)
2001/02 Feyenoord (HOL) Borussia D. (ALE) 3-2
2002/03 Oporto (POR) Celtic (ESC) 3-2
2003/04 Valencia (ESP) O. Marsella (FRA) 2-0
2004/05 CSKA Moscú (RUS) Sporting Lisboa (POR) 3-1
2005/06 Sevilla (ESP) Middlesbrough (ING) 4-0
2006/07 Sevilla (ESP) Espanyol (ESP) 2-2 (P)
2007/08 Zenit (RUS) Rangers (ESC) 2-0
2008/09 Shakhtar Don. (UCR) Werder Bremen (ALE) 2-1 (Prórroga)
-- LIGA EUROPA --
2009/10 At. Madrid (ESP) Fulham (ING) 2-1 (Prórroga)
2010/11 Oporto (POR) Sporting Braga (POR) 1-0
2011/12 At. Madrid (ESP) Athletic Bilbao (ESP) 3-0
2012/13 Chelsea (ING) Benfica (POR) 2-1
2013/14 Sevilla (ESP) Benfica (POR) 0-0 (P)
2014/15 Sevilla (ESP) Dnipro (UCR) 3-2
2015/16 Sevilla (ESP) Liverpool (ING) 3-1
2016/17 Manchester U. (ING) Ajax (HOL) 2-0
- Entre 1958 y 1971 el torneo se denominó Copa de Ferias.
- A partir de 1998 la final ha sido a partido único
- (P) El título se decidió en la tanda de penaltis.
- (++): la final se decidió con gol de oro