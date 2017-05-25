Escuche ahora

Todos los campeones de la Liga de Europa a lo largo de la historia

Manchester United alcanzó su primer título en la competencia.

MICHAEL CAMPANELLA / Getty Images

25/05/2017 - 01:46

Manchester United conquistó su primera Liga de Europa, a continuación todos los ganadores del certamen a lo largo de la historia:

=== ================== ==================== ==========

-- COPA DE FERIAS

1958 Barcelona (ESP) Sel. Londres 2-2, 6-0

1960 Barcelona (ESP) Birmingham (ING) 1-1, 4-1

1961 Roma (ITA) Birmingham (ING) 2-0, 2-2

1962 Valencia (ESP) Barcelona (ESP) 6-2, 1-1

1963 Valencia (ESP) Din. Zagreb (YUG) 2-0, 2-1

1964 Zaragoza (ESP) Valencia (ESP) 2-1 (+)

1965 Ferencvaros (HUN) Juventus Turín (ITA) 1-0 (+)

1966 Barcelona (ESP) Zaragoza (ESP) 0-1, 4-2

1967 Din. Zagreb (YUG) Leeds Untd.(ING) 2-0, 0-0

1968 Leeds United (ING) Ferencvaros (HUN) 1-0, 0-0

1969 Newcastle (ING) Ujpest Dozsa (HUN) 3-0, 3-2

1970 Arsenal (ING) Anderlecht (BEL) 1-3, 3-0

1971 Leeds United (ING) Juventus (ITA) 2-2, 1-1

-- COPA DE LA UEFA

1971/72 Tottenham (ING) Wolverhampton (ING) 2-1, 1-1

1972/73 Liverpool (ING) Borussia M. (ALE) 3-0, 0-2

1973/74 Feyenoord (HOL) Tottenham (ING) 2-2, 2-0

1974/75 Borussia M. (ALE) Twente Ens. (HOL) 0-0, 5-1

1975/76 Liverpool (ING) Brujas (BEL) 3-2, 1-1

1976/77 Juventus (ITA) Ath. Bilbao (ESP) 1-0, 1-2

1977/78 PSV Eindhoven (HOL) Bastia (FRA) 0-0, 3-0

1978/79 Borussia M. (ALE) Estrella Roja (YUG) 1-1, 1-0

1979/80 Eintracht F. (ALE) Borussia Moen. (ALE) 2-3, 1-0

1980/81 Ipswich Town (ING) AZ 67 (HOL) 3-0, 2-4

1981/82 Goteborg (SUE) Hamburgo (ALE) 1-0, 3-0

1982/83 Anderlecht (BEL) Benfica (POR) 1-0, 1-1

1983/84 Tottenham (ING) Anderlecht (BEL) 1-1, 2-1

1984/85 Real Madrid (ESP) Videoton (HUN) 3-0, 0-1

1985/86 Real Madrid (ESP) Colonia (ALE) 5-1, 0-2

1986/87 Goteborg (SUE) Dundee United (ESC) 1-0, 1-1

1987/88 B. Leverkusen (ALE) Espanyol (ESP) 0-3, 3-0 (P)

1988/89 Nápoles (ITA) Stuttgart (ALE) 2-1, 3-3

1989/90 Juventus (ITA) Fiorentina (ITA) 3-1, 0-0

1990/91 Inter (ITA) Roma (ITA) 2-0, 0-1

1991/92 Ajax (HOL) Torino (ITA) 2-2, 0-0

1992/93 Juventus (ITA) B. Dortmund (ALE) 3-1, 3-0

1993/94 Inter (ITA) Salzburgo (AUT) 1-0, 1-0

1994/95 Parma (ITA) Juventus (ITA) 1-0, 1-1

1995/66 Bayern Múnich (ALE) G. Burdeos (FRA) 2-0, 3-1

1996/97 Schalke 04 (ALE) Inter Milán (ITA) 1-0, 0-1 (P)

1997/98 Inter Milán (ITA) Lazio (ITA) 3-0

1998/99 Parma (ITA) O. Marsella (FRA) 3-0

1999/00 Galatasaray (TUR) Arsenal (ING) 0-0 (P)

2000/01 Liverpool (ING) Alavés (ESP) 5-4 (++)

2001/02 Feyenoord (HOL) Borussia D. (ALE) 3-2

2002/03 Oporto (POR) Celtic (ESC) 3-2

2003/04 Valencia (ESP) O. Marsella (FRA) 2-0

2004/05 CSKA Moscú (RUS) Sporting Lisboa (POR) 3-1

2005/06 Sevilla (ESP) Middlesbrough (ING) 4-0

2006/07 Sevilla (ESP) Espanyol (ESP) 2-2 (P)

2007/08 Zenit (RUS) Rangers (ESC) 2-0

2008/09 Shakhtar Don. (UCR) Werder Bremen (ALE) 2-1 (Prórroga)

-- LIGA EUROPA --

2009/10 At. Madrid (ESP) Fulham (ING) 2-1 (Prórroga)

2010/11 Oporto (POR) Sporting Braga (POR) 1-0

2011/12 At. Madrid (ESP) Athletic Bilbao (ESP) 3-0

2012/13 Chelsea (ING) Benfica (POR) 2-1

2013/14 Sevilla (ESP) Benfica (POR) 0-0 (P)

2014/15 Sevilla (ESP) Dnipro (UCR) 3-2

2015/16 Sevilla (ESP) Liverpool (ING) 3-1

2016/17 Manchester U. (ING) Ajax (HOL) 2-0

- Entre 1958 y 1971 el torneo se denominó Copa de Ferias.

- A partir de 1998 la final ha sido a partido único

- (P) El título se decidió en la tanda de penaltis.

- (++): la final se decidió con gol de oro

