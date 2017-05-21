Escuche ahora

La Historia del Mundo

Diana Uribe

Síganos en:

Ciudades

Selecciona tu emisora

FÚTBOL INGLATERRA

Goleadores y marcador de la 38ª y ultima jornada de la Premier League 16/17

21/05/2017 - 18:01

Goleadores y marcador de la trigésimooctava y última jornada de la Premier League 2016/2017:

Londres, 21 may (EFE).- Goleadores y marcador de la trigésimooctava y última jornada de la Premier League 2016/2017:

----------------------- D O M I N G O ---------------------------

Arsenal 3 Bellerín (8), Alexis (27), Ramsey (90+1)

Everton 1 Lukaku (58,p)

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Burnley 1 Vokes (23)

West Ham 2 Feghouli (27), A.Ayew (72)

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Chelsea 5 Willian (8), Hazard (61), Pedro (77),Batshuayi (90, 90+2)

Sunderland 1 Manquillo (3)

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Hull City 1 Clucas (66)

Tottenham 7 Kane (11, 13, 72), Alli (45+2), Wanyama (69),Davies (84), Alderweireld (87)

----------------------------------------------------------------

Leicester 1 Vardy (51)

Bournemouth 1 Stanislas (1)

----------------------------------------------------------------

Liverpool 3 Wijnaldum (45+1), Coutinho (51), Lallana (56)

Middlesbrough 0

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Manchester Utd 2 Harrop (15), Pogba (19)

Crystal Palace 0

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Southampton 0

Stoke 1 Crouch (60)

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Swansea 2 J.Ayew (72), Llorente (86)

West Bromwich 1 Evans (33)

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Watford 0

Manchester City 5 Kompany (5), Agüero (23, 36), Fernandinho(41), Gabriel Jesús (58)

-----------------------------------------------------------------

-- Final de la Copa de Inglaterra:

- Sábado 27 de mayo: Arsenal-Chelsea (17:30 GMT).

Últimas noticias

Djokovic: "Hemos decidido con Agassi trabajar juntos en Roland Garros"

Luis Fernando Muriel, gol y expulsión en su regreso a la titular de la Sampdoria

Resultados y clasificación de la trigésima octava jornada

Márquez reconoce su error que dice haber sido "inesperado"

3-1. Torres honra al Calderón

Secciones

Ciudades

Programas

Redes Sociales

Una empresa de PRISA Medios Grupo Prisa

Webs de PRISA

cerrar ventana
cerrar