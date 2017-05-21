Goleadores y marcador de la 38ª y ultima jornada de la Premier League 16/17

Goleadores y marcador de la trigésimooctava y última jornada de la Premier League 2016/2017:
----------------------- D O M I N G O ---------------------------
Arsenal 3 Bellerín (8), Alexis (27), Ramsey (90+1)
Everton 1 Lukaku (58,p)
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Burnley 1 Vokes (23)
West Ham 2 Feghouli (27), A.Ayew (72)
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Chelsea 5 Willian (8), Hazard (61), Pedro (77),Batshuayi (90, 90+2)
Sunderland 1 Manquillo (3)
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Hull City 1 Clucas (66)
Tottenham 7 Kane (11, 13, 72), Alli (45+2), Wanyama (69),Davies (84), Alderweireld (87)
----------------------------------------------------------------
Leicester 1 Vardy (51)
Bournemouth 1 Stanislas (1)
----------------------------------------------------------------
Liverpool 3 Wijnaldum (45+1), Coutinho (51), Lallana (56)
Middlesbrough 0
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Manchester Utd 2 Harrop (15), Pogba (19)
Crystal Palace 0
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Southampton 0
Stoke 1 Crouch (60)
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Swansea 2 J.Ayew (72), Llorente (86)
West Bromwich 1 Evans (33)
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Watford 0
Manchester City 5 Kompany (5), Agüero (23, 36), Fernandinho(41), Gabriel Jesús (58)
-----------------------------------------------------------------
-- Final de la Copa de Inglaterra:
- Sábado 27 de mayo: Arsenal-Chelsea (17:30 GMT).