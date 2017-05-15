Escuche ahora

La primera candidata a Miss Mundo con discapacidad física

La australiana Justin Clark dejó un gran mensaje con su paso por este certamen.

Miss World Australia 2016. Imagen de referencia.

Miss World Australia 2016. Imagen de referencia. / GETTY IMAGES

15/05/2017 - 19:39

Justin Clark quiso romper los estereotipos en este certamen de belleza "Quiero ser un modelo a seguir y empoderar a las mujeres jóvenes. Una silla de ruedas no me define o me limita. Puedo ser fuerte, femenina y guapa", afirmó la mujer al diario australiano The Advertiser. 

Esta australiana tiene 26 años y por causa a una malformación en su pierna izquierda debe usar silla de ruedas desde hace dos años. 

Clark lleva una vida muy saludable, pues a pesar de estar sentada todo el tiempo, es vegetariana y su actividad favorita es ir al gimnasio.

A pesar que no clasificó en el certamen la ONG ‘Beauty With a Purpose’, afiliada al certamen de Miss Mundo, encargada de recaudar dinero para niños desfavorecidos ayuda a la modelo en su labor de seguir inspirando a personas como ella.

Hi All... Im the first Australian woman in history of miss world to compete in wheelchair,Im fundraising for Variety the Children’s Charity sa who are a none for profit organization who raises funds for children who are special  needs,have health issues  or are financially disadvantaged.Variety specifically strives to target their  help & assistance toward children & family's who otherwise would have none. I believe im in the perfect position to work, be a voice & help variety in everyway possible as i being in a chair myself no the difference it can make having these charity's,variety do amazings things and in changing the lives of children and their families variety is often the last line of defence for families on need so there organization is invaluable. Im so privileged and honoured to be fundraising & being involved with variety Australia,so for anyone wanting to help this amazing charity,there are no donations too small;every dollar counts & makes a huge difference to these kids/familes. If you could share this page around as to raise as much awareness for Variety as possible it would be greatly appreciated.varietys work can only be achieved by your generous donations & the hard working volunteers. seeing there smiles & lives enriched is priceless💫❤ Justine Clark Miss World Australia https://missworldaustralia2017.everydayhero.com/au/justine-clarke @varietyaustralia #beautywithapurpose #everydollarcounts #variety #charity #family #kids #missworldaustralia #varietyaustralia

Una publicación compartida de 🦄🍌Justine Clark🍌🦄 (@fitalicous_vegan_barbie) el

 

