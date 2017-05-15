La primera candidata a Miss Mundo con discapacidad física

Justin Clark quiso romper los estereotipos en este certamen de belleza "Quiero ser un modelo a seguir y empoderar a las mujeres jóvenes. Una silla de ruedas no me define o me limita. Puedo ser fuerte, femenina y guapa", afirmó la mujer al diario australiano The Advertiser.

Esta australiana tiene 26 años y por causa a una malformación en su pierna izquierda debe usar silla de ruedas desde hace dos años.

Clark lleva una vida muy saludable, pues a pesar de estar sentada todo el tiempo, es vegetariana y su actividad favorita es ir al gimnasio.

A pesar que no clasificó en el certamen la ONG ‘Beauty With a Purpose’, afiliada al certamen de Miss Mundo, encargada de recaudar dinero para niños desfavorecidos ayuda a la modelo en su labor de seguir inspirando a personas como ella.