Lunes 15 de mayo de 2017

14/05/2017 - 20:59

AUTOMOVILISMO

-------------

- Comienzan los entrenamientos libres para las 500 Millas deIndianápolis (hasta 22) (16.00 a 22.00 GMT. Indianapolis MotorSpeedway) (FOTO)

BALONCESTO

----------

- NBA (FOTO). Segunda fase 'playoff'. Séptimo y último partidoBoston Celtics-Washington Wizards (3-3) (02.00 del martes)

CICLISMO

--------

- Giro de Italia (FOTO) (hasta 28). Jornada de descanso.

- Tour de California (hasta 20).

FÚTBOL

------

- Inglaterra. Premier. Pendiente jornada 28: Chelsea-Watford(19.00 GMT)

- Portugal. Primeira Liga. 33ª jornada: Vitoria Setúbal-Boavista(19.00 GMT).

- Argentina. 24ª jornada: Arsenal de Sarandí-Temperley, Defensa yJusticia-Quilmes, Vélez Sarsfield-Tigre.

- Brasil. 1ª jornada: Curitiba-At. Goianense.

- Bolivia: Real Potosí-Oriente Petrolero.

GOLF

----

- Clasificación mundial.

TENIS

-----

- Clasificaciones ATP y WTA.

- Torneo ATP y WTA de Roma (hasta 21)

jag-sab/

