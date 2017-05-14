Lunes 15 de mayo de 2017

------------- Comienzan los entrenamientos libres para las 500 Millas deIndianápolis (hasta 22) (16.00 a 22.00 GMT. Indianapolis MotorSpeedway) (FOTO)BALONCESTO----------- NBA (FOTO). Segunda fase 'playoff'. Séptimo y último partidoBoston Celtics-Washington Wizards (3-3) (02.00 del martes)CICLISMO--------- Giro de Italia (FOTO) (hasta 28). Jornada de descanso.
AUTOMOVILISMO
- Comienzan los entrenamientos libres para las 500 Millas deIndianápolis (hasta 22) (16.00 a 22.00 GMT. Indianapolis MotorSpeedway) (FOTO)
BALONCESTO
- NBA (FOTO). Segunda fase 'playoff'. Séptimo y último partidoBoston Celtics-Washington Wizards (3-3) (02.00 del martes)
CICLISMO
- Giro de Italia (FOTO) (hasta 28). Jornada de descanso.
- Tour de California (hasta 20).
FÚTBOL
- Inglaterra. Premier. Pendiente jornada 28: Chelsea-Watford(19.00 GMT)
- Portugal. Primeira Liga. 33ª jornada: Vitoria Setúbal-Boavista(19.00 GMT).
- Argentina. 24ª jornada: Arsenal de Sarandí-Temperley, Defensa yJusticia-Quilmes, Vélez Sarsfield-Tigre.
- Brasil. 1ª jornada: Curitiba-At. Goianense.
- Bolivia: Real Potosí-Oriente Petrolero.
GOLF
- Clasificación mundial.
TENIS
- Clasificaciones ATP y WTA.
- Torneo ATP y WTA de Roma (hasta 21)
