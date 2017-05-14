Resultados de la 37ª jornada y clasificación de la Premier League

Resultados y clasificación de la PremierLeague después de disputarse los partidos de la jornada 37.
-- Resultados de la 37ª jornada:
- Viernes
Everton 1 - Watford 0
West Bromwich 0 - Chelsea 1
- Sábado
Manchester City 2 - Leicester 1
Bournemouth 2 - Burnley 1
Middlesbrough 1 - Southampton 2
Sunderland 0 - Swansea 2
Stoke City 1 - Arsenal 4
- Domingo
Crystal Palace 4 - Hull City 0
West Ham 4 - Liverpool 4
Tottenham . - Manchester Utd .(16:30 GMT)
-- Clasificación:
PJ PG PE PP GF GC PTS
--------------------------
.1. Chelsea 36 28 3 5 76 29 87 (Campeón)
.2. Tottenham 35 23 8 4 71 23 77
.3. Liverpool 37 21 10 6 75 42 73
.4. Manchester City 36 21 9 6 72 38 72
.5. Arsenal 36 21 6 9 72 43 69
.6. Manchester Utd 35 17 14 4 51 27 65
.7. Everton 37 17 10 10 61 41 61
.8. West Bromwich 36 12 9 15 41 46 45
.9. Southampton 36 12 9 15 41 47 45
10. Bournemouth 37 12 9 16 54 66 45
11. Leicester 36 12 7 17 46 56 43
12. West Ham 37 11 9 17 45 63 42
13. Crystal Palace 37 12 5 20 49 61 41
14. Stoke 37 10 11 16 40 56 41
15. Burnley 37 11 7 19 38 53 40
16. Watford 36 11 7 18 37 59 40
17. Swansea 37 11 5 21 43 69 38
18. Hull City 37 9 7 21 36 73 34 (Descendido)
19. Middlesbrough 37 5 13 19 27 50 28 (Descendido)
20. Sunderland 36 6 6 24 28 62 24 (Descendido)
-- Última jornada (38) de la Premier League:
- Domingo 21 de mayo: Arsenal-Everton (15:00 GMT), Burnley-WestHam United (15:00 GMT), Chelsea-Sunderland (15:00 GMT), HullCity-Tottenham Hotspur (15:00 GMT), Leicester-Bournemouth (15:00GMT), Liverpool-Middlesbrough (15:00 GMT), Manchester United-CrystalPalace (15:00 GMT), Southampton-Stoke City (15:00 GMT), SwanseaCity-West Bromwich Albion (15:00 GMT) y Watford-Manchester City(15:00 GMT).