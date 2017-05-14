Escuche ahora

FÚTBOL INGLATERRA

Goleadores y marcador de la 37ª jornada de la Premier League

14/05/2017 - 17:16

Goleadores y marcador de la trigésimaséptima jornada de la Premier League:

Londres, 14 may (EFE).- Goleadores y marcador de la trigésimaséptima jornada de la Premier League:

------------------------ V I E R N E S --------------------------

Everton 1 Barkley (56)

Watford 0

-----------------------------------------------------------------

West Bromwich 0

Chelsea 1 Batshuayi (82)

------------------------- S Á B A D O ---------------------------

Manchester City 2 Silva (29), Gabriel Jesús (36,p)

Leicester 1 Okazaki (42)

----------------------------------------------------------------

Bournemouth 2 Stanislas (25), King (85)

Burnley 1 Vokes (83)

----------------------------------------------------------------

Middlesbrough 1 Bamford (72)

Southampton 2 Rodríguez (42), Redmond (57)

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Sunderland 0

Swansea 2 Llorente (9), Naughton (45+2)

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Stoke City 1 Crouch (67)

Arsenal 4 Giroud (42, 80), Özil (55), Alexis (76)

----------------------- D O M I N G O ---------------------------

Crystal Palace 4 Zaha (3), Benteke (34), Milivojevic (85,p),

Van Aanholt (90)

Hull City 0

-----------------------------------------------------------------

West Ham 0

Liverpool 4 Sturridge (35), Coutinho (57, 61), Origi (76)

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Tottenham .

Manchester Utd .(16:30 GMT)

-----------------------------------------------------------------

-- Última jornada (38) de la Premier League:

- Domingo 21 de mayo: Arsenal-Everton (15:00 GMT), Burnley-WestHam United (15:00 GMT), Chelsea-Sunderland (15:00 GMT), HullCity-Tottenham Hotspur (15:00 GMT), Leicester-Bournemouth (15:00GMT), Liverpool-Middlesbrough (15:00 GMT), Manchester United-CrystalPalace (15:00 GMT), Southampton-Stoke City (15:00 GMT), SwanseaCity-West Bromwich Albion (15:00 GMT) y Watford-Manchester City(15:00 GMT).

