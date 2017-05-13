Escuche ahora

FÚTBOL INGLATERRA (Actualización)

Marcador de la trigésima séptima jornada

13/05/2017 - 20:22

Arsenal)Londres, 13 may (EFE).- Marcador de la trigésimo séptima jornadade la Premier League:

(actualiza con el Stoke City - Arsenal)

------------------------ V I E R N E S --------------------------

Everton 1 Barkley (56)

Watford 0

-----------------------------------------------------------------

West Bromwich 0

Chelsea 1 Batshuayi (82)

------------------------- S Á B A D O ---------------------------

Manchester City 2 Silva (29), Gabriel Jesús (36,p)

Leicester 1 Okazaki (42)

----------------------------------------------------------------

Bournemouth 2 Stanislas (25), King (85)

Burnley 1 Vokes (83)

----------------------------------------------------------------

Middlesbrough 1 Bamford (72)

Southampton 2 Rodríguez (42), Redmond (57)

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Sunderland 0

Swansea 2 Llorente (9), Naughton (45+2)

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Stoke City 1 Crouch (67)

Arsenal 4 Giroud (42 y 80), Ozil (55), Alexis (76)

----------------------- D O M I N G O ---------------------------

Crystal Palace .

Hull City .(11:00 GMT)

-----------------------------------------------------------------

West Ham .

Liverpool .(13:15 GMT)

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Tottenham .

Manchester Utd .(15:30 GMT)

-----------------------------------------------------------------

-- Última jornada (38) de la Premier League:

- Domingo 21 de mayo: Arsenal-Everton (15:00 GMT), Burnley-WestHam United (15:00 GMT), Chelsea-Sunderland (15:00 GMT), HullCity-Tottenham Hotspur (15:00 GMT), Leicester-Bournemouth (15:00GMT), Liverpool-Middlesbrough (15:00 GMT), Manchester United-CrystalPalace (15:00 GMT), Southampton-Stoke City (15:00 GMT), SwanseaCity-West Bromwich Albion (15:00 GMT) y Watford-Manchester City(15:00 GMT).

