FÚTBOL INGLATERRA

Resultados de la 37ª jornada y clasificación de la Premier League

13/05/2017 - 00:43

Resultados y clasificación de la PremierLeague después de disputarse los partidos de la jornada 37.

Londres, 12 may (EFE).- Resultados y clasificación de la PremierLeague después de disputarse los partidos de la jornada 37.

-- Resultados de la 37ª jornada:

- Viernes

Everton 1 - Watford 0

West Bromwich 0 - Chelsea 1

- Sábado

Manchester City . - Leicester .(12:30 GMT)

Bournemouth . - Burnley .(15:00 GMT)

Middlesbrough . - Southampton .

Sunderland . - Swansea .

Stoke City . - Arsenal .(17:30 GMT)

- Domingo

Crystal Palace . - Hull City .(12:00 GMT)

West Ham . - Liverpool .(14:15 GMT)

Tottenham . - Manchester Utd .(16:30 GMT)

-- Clasificación:

PJ PG PE PP GF GC PTS

--------------------------

.1. Chelsea 36 28 3 5 76 29 87 (Campeón)

.2. Tottenham 35 23 8 4 71 23 77

.3. Liverpool 36 20 10 6 71 42 70

.4. Manchester City 35 20 9 6 70 37 69

.5. Arsenal 35 20 6 9 68 42 66

.5. Manchester Utd 35 17 14 4 51 27 65

.7. Everton 37 17 10 10 61 41 61

.8. West Bromwich 35 12 9 14 41 45 45

.9. Leicester 35 12 7 16 45 54 43

10. Southampton 35 11 9 15 39 46 42

11. Bournemouth 36 11 9 16 52 65 42

12. West Ham 36 11 9 16 45 59 42

13. Stoke 36 10 11 15 39 52 41

14. Burnley 36 11 7 18 37 51 40

15. Watford 36 11 7 18 37 59 40

16. Crystal Palace 36 11 5 20 46 61 38

17. Swansea 36 10 5 21 41 69 35

18. Hull City 36 9 7 20 36 69 34

19. Middlesbrough 36 5 13 18 26 48 28 (Descendido)

20. Sunderland 35 6 6 23 28 60 24 (Descendido)

-- Jornada 38 y última de la Premier League:

- Domingo 21 de mayo: Arsenal-Everton (15:00 GMT), Burnley-WestHam United (15:00 GMT), Chelsea-Sunderland (15:00 GMT), HullCity-Tottenham Hotspur (15:00 GMT), Leicester-Bournemouth (15:00GMT), Liverpool-Middlesbrough (15:00 GMT), Manchester United-CrystalPalace (15:00 GMT), Southampton-Stoke City (15:00 GMT), SwanseaCity-West Bromwich Albion (15:00 GMT) y Watford-Manchester City(15:00 GMT).

