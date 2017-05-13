Resultados de la 37ª jornada y clasificación de la Premier League

Resultados y clasificación de la PremierLeague después de disputarse los partidos de la jornada 37.
-- Resultados de la 37ª jornada:
- Viernes
Everton 1 - Watford 0
West Bromwich 0 - Chelsea 1
- Sábado
Manchester City . - Leicester .(12:30 GMT)
Bournemouth . - Burnley .(15:00 GMT)
Middlesbrough . - Southampton .
Sunderland . - Swansea .
Stoke City . - Arsenal .(17:30 GMT)
- Domingo
Crystal Palace . - Hull City .(12:00 GMT)
West Ham . - Liverpool .(14:15 GMT)
Tottenham . - Manchester Utd .(16:30 GMT)
-- Clasificación:
PJ PG PE PP GF GC PTS
--------------------------
.1. Chelsea 36 28 3 5 76 29 87 (Campeón)
.2. Tottenham 35 23 8 4 71 23 77
.3. Liverpool 36 20 10 6 71 42 70
.4. Manchester City 35 20 9 6 70 37 69
.5. Arsenal 35 20 6 9 68 42 66
.5. Manchester Utd 35 17 14 4 51 27 65
.7. Everton 37 17 10 10 61 41 61
.8. West Bromwich 35 12 9 14 41 45 45
.9. Leicester 35 12 7 16 45 54 43
10. Southampton 35 11 9 15 39 46 42
11. Bournemouth 36 11 9 16 52 65 42
12. West Ham 36 11 9 16 45 59 42
13. Stoke 36 10 11 15 39 52 41
14. Burnley 36 11 7 18 37 51 40
15. Watford 36 11 7 18 37 59 40
16. Crystal Palace 36 11 5 20 46 61 38
17. Swansea 36 10 5 21 41 69 35
18. Hull City 36 9 7 20 36 69 34
19. Middlesbrough 36 5 13 18 26 48 28 (Descendido)
20. Sunderland 35 6 6 23 28 60 24 (Descendido)
-- Jornada 38 y última de la Premier League:
- Domingo 21 de mayo: Arsenal-Everton (15:00 GMT), Burnley-WestHam United (15:00 GMT), Chelsea-Sunderland (15:00 GMT), HullCity-Tottenham Hotspur (15:00 GMT), Leicester-Bournemouth (15:00GMT), Liverpool-Middlesbrough (15:00 GMT), Manchester United-CrystalPalace (15:00 GMT), Southampton-Stoke City (15:00 GMT), SwanseaCity-West Bromwich Albion (15:00 GMT) y Watford-Manchester City(15:00 GMT).