[Fotos] Ophelia Vanity ha gastado 35.000 dólares para ser una Barbie

Iván Mejía y César A. Londoño
Síganos en:
Darío Arizmendi
Iván Mejía y César Augusto Londoño
Gustavo Gómez
Diana Calderón
Diego Rueda
Andrés López
Diana Montoya
Diana Uribe
Usa
y
para navegar por la
galería
Ajustar foto
Caracol Radio
8 MAY 2017 - 20:05
CET
The iconic Barbie photo 💕👱🏻♀️🌸 Barbie is a lifestyle, world, and icon of her own right - not merely a simple, plastic doll. . Off-topic: My baby's back from serving the Majesty so you've gotta add him, he's too cute 😂 @officialkittiebooboo Una publicación compartida de Ophelia Vanity▫️Anime Barbie (@opheliavanity) el 28 de Abr de 2017 a la(s) 11:50 PDT
The iconic Barbie photo 💕👱🏻♀️🌸 Barbie is a lifestyle, world, and icon of her own right - not merely a simple, plastic doll. . Off-topic: My baby's back from serving the Majesty so you've gotta add him, he's too cute 😂 @officialkittiebooboo
Una publicación compartida de Ophelia Vanity▫️Anime Barbie (@opheliavanity) el 28 de Abr de 2017 a la(s) 11:50 PDT
Ophelia Vanity, de 30 años, durante muchos años llevó un look gótico.
No edit/filter✖️Just saw The Walking Dead season finale... epic. I don't wanna wait until October for new episodes! 😭 I'm goth Barbie today in my awesome skeleton sheer & tulle @ironfistclothing dress from @dollskill 🖤 Boots by @jeffreycampbell 💣 Una publicación compartida de Ophelia Vanity▫️Anime Barbie (@opheliavanity) el 8 de Abr de 2017 a la(s) 2:36 PDT
No edit/filter✖️Just saw The Walking Dead season finale... epic. I don't wanna wait until October for new episodes! 😭 I'm goth Barbie today in my awesome skeleton sheer & tulle @ironfistclothing dress from @dollskill 🖤 Boots by @jeffreycampbell 💣
Una publicación compartida de Ophelia Vanity▫️Anime Barbie (@opheliavanity) el 8 de Abr de 2017 a la(s) 2:36 PDT
Pero ahora quiso copiar la estética de una Barbie y por eso se ha realizado varios procedimientos.
Love my #cottoncandyhair! 💖💙 I know I should just ignore any haters, but I'm only human (and an overly sensitive one at that!) so it does hurt me greatly 😔 ESP when they're ignorant of my struggles with a multitude of health issues. . I'm harassed or accused of Photoshop, though I've NO idea how to even use it. I do admit that half of my feed has been touched up with an app or filter though. The link on my bio leads to my FB fan page, where the majority of pics are 100% natural. Others will Photoshop until they're literally unrecognisable! Whereas plenty of people know or have hung out with me in person, as well as strangers coming up to ask "Are you Ophelia Vanity?" If you're still dubious, DM me and I'll spam you with a million unedited shots 😜 . Nonetheless, I'd still like to explain WHY I feel the need to edit certain parts. I've suffered from extremely low self-esteem my entire life, in addition to my other mental illnesses (PTSD, anxiety, depression, insomnia). 5-7 plastic surgery operations would literally change my life, but I can't even afford ONE at present. This may sound shallow or racist, but in no way is it meant to be! I've always been ashamed of my Asian side and features. I particularly hate my "flat face" and small, upturned nose with no bridge. Thankfully I have naturally large, double-lidded eyes. However, I wish the colour would be much lighter and noticeable though, which is why I either wear contacts to enhance or edit my irises to drastically brighten them. . The primary reason, however, is also by far the most personal & embarrassing for me. I suffer from hyper-thyroid and chronic Grave's Disease, which has sadly taken a HUGE toll on my health. The scariest symptom is loss of sight in my right eye, coupled by blurry/double vision. 😢 Grave's creates extra pressure and build-up behind the eyeball, causing it to bulge out. This makes my eyes appear "wonky" or uneven. I try my best to counteract that via makeup and edits, which I hope you guys have the compassion or empathy to understand. I apologise for the long post! I'm just tired of "hiding" and wanted to finally relay the truth. Thank you 🙏🏻💕 #opheliavanity Una publicación compartida de Ophelia Vanity▫️Anime Barbie (@opheliavanity) el 25 de Mar de 2017 a la(s) 5:10 PDT
Love my #cottoncandyhair! 💖💙 I know I should just ignore any haters, but I'm only human (and an overly sensitive one at that!) so it does hurt me greatly 😔 ESP when they're ignorant of my struggles with a multitude of health issues. . I'm harassed or accused of Photoshop, though I've NO idea how to even use it. I do admit that half of my feed has been touched up with an app or filter though. The link on my bio leads to my FB fan page, where the majority of pics are 100% natural. Others will Photoshop until they're literally unrecognisable! Whereas plenty of people know or have hung out with me in person, as well as strangers coming up to ask "Are you Ophelia Vanity?" If you're still dubious, DM me and I'll spam you with a million unedited shots 😜 . Nonetheless, I'd still like to explain WHY I feel the need to edit certain parts. I've suffered from extremely low self-esteem my entire life, in addition to my other mental illnesses (PTSD, anxiety, depression, insomnia). 5-7 plastic surgery operations would literally change my life, but I can't even afford ONE at present. This may sound shallow or racist, but in no way is it meant to be! I've always been ashamed of my Asian side and features. I particularly hate my "flat face" and small, upturned nose with no bridge. Thankfully I have naturally large, double-lidded eyes. However, I wish the colour would be much lighter and noticeable though, which is why I either wear contacts to enhance or edit my irises to drastically brighten them. . The primary reason, however, is also by far the most personal & embarrassing for me. I suffer from hyper-thyroid and chronic Grave's Disease, which has sadly taken a HUGE toll on my health. The scariest symptom is loss of sight in my right eye, coupled by blurry/double vision. 😢 Grave's creates extra pressure and build-up behind the eyeball, causing it to bulge out. This makes my eyes appear "wonky" or uneven. I try my best to counteract that via makeup and edits, which I hope you guys have the compassion or empathy to understand. I apologise for the long post! I'm just tired of "hiding" and wanted to finally relay the truth. Thank you 🙏🏻💕 #opheliavanity
Una publicación compartida de Ophelia Vanity▫️Anime Barbie (@opheliavanity) el 25 de Mar de 2017 a la(s) 5:10 PDT
En los que están glúteos, senos y bótox.
Shh, don't tell anyone but... I'm not human. 🤐 I'm a genetic combination of a cat & doll. 🐱➕👱🏻♀️ Una publicación compartida de Ophelia Vanity▫️Anime Barbie (@opheliavanity) el 26 de Feb de 2017 a la(s) 1:29 PST
Shh, don't tell anyone but... I'm not human. 🤐 I'm a genetic combination of a cat & doll. 🐱➕👱🏻♀️
Una publicación compartida de Ophelia Vanity▫️Anime Barbie (@opheliavanity) el 26 de Feb de 2017 a la(s) 1:29 PST
El próximo procedimiento es retirarse una costilla para obtener el deseado efecto en la cintura reloj de arena.
I love the sky in this photo; I think it's so pretty 🌫 I actually prefer overcast weather the most, so winter is something to be cherished in LA before it gets stifling hot during the summer. . As for my winter essentials outfit, I love my new pair of fuzzy boots, my penguin thigh-high socks (my fav animal! 🐧) and a cute kawaii-inspired coat I designed & made, along with a matching fuzzy grey handbag! Una publicación compartida de Ophelia Vanity▫️Anime Barbie (@opheliavanity) el 13 de Feb de 2017 a la(s) 2:28 PST
I love the sky in this photo; I think it's so pretty 🌫 I actually prefer overcast weather the most, so winter is something to be cherished in LA before it gets stifling hot during the summer. . As for my winter essentials outfit, I love my new pair of fuzzy boots, my penguin thigh-high socks (my fav animal! 🐧) and a cute kawaii-inspired coat I designed & made, along with a matching fuzzy grey handbag!
Una publicación compartida de Ophelia Vanity▫️Anime Barbie (@opheliavanity) el 13 de Feb de 2017 a la(s) 2:28 PST
En 2009 tuvo sus primeras inyecciones de bótox y luego siguió con el relleno de labios.
~I begin as a love story, and end as an elegy~ #opheliavanity Una publicación compartida de Ophelia Vanity▫️Anime Barbie (@opheliavanity) el 30 de Sep de 2016 a la(s) 5:16 PDT
~I begin as a love story, and end as an elegy~ #opheliavanity
Una publicación compartida de Ophelia Vanity▫️Anime Barbie (@opheliavanity) el 30 de Sep de 2016 a la(s) 5:16 PDT
"I like it better here, where I can just sit quietly and smell the flowers." - #FerdinandTheBull . Self Portrait Dress . Vintage Faux Fur Coat from Australia Una publicación compartida de Ophelia Vanity▫️Anime Barbie (@opheliavanity) el 8 de Ene de 2017 a la(s) 8:43 PST
"I like it better here, where I can just sit quietly and smell the flowers." - #FerdinandTheBull . Self Portrait Dress . Vintage Faux Fur Coat from Australia
Una publicación compartida de Ophelia Vanity▫️Anime Barbie (@opheliavanity) el 8 de Ene de 2017 a la(s) 8:43 PST
A boy once told me, "Vanity, you're going to sit in front of the mirror and use the crown as a pretext to see if you find anything behind those pretty eyes. But you won't." #opheliavanity #mypoetry #brighteyes Una publicación compartida de Ophelia Vanity▫️Anime Barbie (@opheliavanity) el 17 de Ago de 2016 a la(s) 9:18 PDT
A boy once told me, "Vanity, you're going to sit in front of the mirror and use the crown as a pretext to see if you find anything behind those pretty eyes. But you won't." #opheliavanity #mypoetry #brighteyes
Una publicación compartida de Ophelia Vanity▫️Anime Barbie (@opheliavanity) el 17 de Ago de 2016 a la(s) 9:18 PDT
I found my #doppelgänger 👩❤️💋👩❤️ Una publicación compartida de Ophelia Vanity▫️Anime Barbie (@opheliavanity) el 7 de Nov de 2016 a la(s) 11:10 PST
I found my #doppelgänger 👩❤️💋👩❤️
Una publicación compartida de Ophelia Vanity▫️Anime Barbie (@opheliavanity) el 7 de Nov de 2016 a la(s) 11:10 PST
No edit/filter 🙅🏼 Loving my #ootd and overall look here! My shirt is a #vintagetee from a Hollywood #MelroseAvenue boutique that reads "Please Don't Feed The Models" (how appropriate) 😂 And I have on a brand-new, #superkawaii Sailor Moon skirt just purchased from @lolita_kawaiishoes 💓 Una publicación compartida de Ophelia Vanity▫️Anime Barbie (@opheliavanity) el 20 de Feb de 2017 a la(s) 9:03 PST
No edit/filter 🙅🏼 Loving my #ootd and overall look here! My shirt is a #vintagetee from a Hollywood #MelroseAvenue boutique that reads "Please Don't Feed The Models" (how appropriate) 😂 And I have on a brand-new, #superkawaii Sailor Moon skirt just purchased from @lolita_kawaiishoes 💓
Una publicación compartida de Ophelia Vanity▫️Anime Barbie (@opheliavanity) el 20 de Feb de 2017 a la(s) 9:03 PST