Escuche ahora

El Pulso del Fútbol

Iván Mejía y César A. Londoño

Síganos en:

Ciudades

Selecciona tu emisora

Usa foto anterior y foto siguiente para navegar por la galería

Ajustar foto

[Fotos] Ophelia Vanity ha gastado 35.000 dólares para ser una Barbie

8 MAY 2017 - 20:05 CET

Relacionados

Secciones

Ciudades

Programas

Redes Sociales

Una empresa de PRISA Medios Grupo Prisa

Webs de PRISA

cerrar ventana
cerrar