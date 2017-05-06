Escuche ahora

FÚTBOL INGLATERRA (Actualización)

Resultados y clasificación de la trigésima sexta jornada

06/05/2017 - 20:23

Londres, 6 may (EFE).- Resultados y clasificación de la PremierLeague después de disputarse los partidos de la jornada 36.

(actualiza con el Swansea - Everton)

Londres, 6 may (EFE).- Resultados y clasificación de la PremierLeague después de disputarse los partidos de la jornada 36.

-- Resultados de la 36ª jornada:

- Viernes

West Ham 1 - Tottenham 0

- Sábado

Manchester City 5 - Crystal Palace 0

Bournemouth 2 - Stoke City 2

Burnley 2 - West Bromwich 2

Hull City 0 - Sunderland 2

Leicester 3 - Watford 0

Swansea 1 - Everton 0

- Domingo

Liverpool . - Southampton .(13:30 GMT)

Arsenal . - Manchester Utd .(16:00 GMT)

- Lunes

Chelsea . - Middlesbrough .(20:00 GMT)

-- Clasificación:

PJ PG PE PP GF GC PTS

--------------------------

.1. Chelsea 34 26 3 5 72 29 81

.2. Tottenham 35 23 8 4 71 23 77

.3. Manchester City 35 20 9 6 70 37 69

.4. Liverpool 35 20 9 6 71 42 69

.5. Manchester Utd 34 17 14 3 51 25 65

.6. Arsenal 33 18 6 9 64 42 60

.7. Everton 36 16 10 10 60 41 58

.8. West Bromwich 35 12 9 14 41 45 45

.9. Leicester 35 12 7 16 45 54 43

10. Bournemouth 36 11 9 16 52 65 42

11. West Ham 36 11 9 16 45 59 42

12. Southampton 33 11 8 14 39 44 41

13. Stoke 36 10 11 15 39 52 41

14. Burnley 36 11 7 18 37 51 40

15. Watford 35 11 7 17 37 58 40

16. Crystal Palace 36 11 5 20 46 61 38

17. Swansea 36 10 5 21 41 69 35

18. Hull City 36 9 7 20 36 69 34

19. Middlesbrough 35 5 13 17 26 45 28

20. Sunderland 35 6 6 23 28 60 24 (Descendido)

-- Jornada 37 de la Premier League:

- Viernes 12 de mayo: Everton-Watford (19:45 GMT) y West BromwichAlbion-Chelsea (20:00 GMT).

- Sábado 13 de mayo: Manchester City-Leicester City (12:30 GMT),Bournemouth-Burnley (15:00 GMT), Middlesbrough-Southampton (15:00GMT), Sunderland-Swansea City (15:00 GMT) y Stoke City-Arsenal(15:00 GMT).

- Domingo 14 de mayo: Crystal Palace-Hull City (12:00 GMT), WestHam United-Liverpool (14:15 GMT) y Tottenham Hotspur-ManchesterUnited (16:30 GMT).

