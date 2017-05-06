Resultados de la 36ª jornada y clasificación de la Premier League

Resultados y clasificación de la PremierLeague después de disputarse los partidos de la jornada 36.
Londres, 6 may (EFE).- Resultados y clasificación de la PremierLeague después de disputarse los partidos de la jornada 36.
-- Resultados de la 36ª jornada:
- Viernes
West Ham 1 - Tottenham 0
- Sábado
Manchester City 5 - Crystal Palace 0
Bournemouth 2 - Stoke City 2
Burnley 2 - West Bromwich 2
Hull City 0 - Sunderland 2
Leicester 3 - Watford 0
Swansea . - Everton .(17:30 GMT)
- Domingo
Liverpool . - Southampton .(13:30 GMT)
Arsenal . - Manchester Utd .(16:00 GMT)
- Lunes
Chelsea . - Middlesbrough .(20:00 GMT)
-- Clasificación:
PJ PG PE PP GF GC PTS
--------------------------
.1. Chelsea 34 26 3 5 72 29 81
.2. Tottenham 35 23 8 4 71 23 77
.3. Manchester City 35 20 9 6 70 37 69
.4. Liverpool 35 20 9 6 71 42 69
.5. Manchester Utd 34 17 14 3 51 25 65
.6. Arsenal 33 18 6 9 64 42 60
.7. Everton 35 16 10 9 60 40 58
.8. West Bromwich 35 12 9 14 41 45 45
.9. Leicester 35 12 7 16 45 54 43
10. Bournemouth 36 11 9 16 52 65 42
11. West Ham 36 11 9 16 45 59 42
12. Southampton 33 11 8 14 39 44 41
13. Stoke 36 10 11 15 39 52 41
14. Burnley 36 11 7 18 37 51 40
15. Watford 35 11 7 17 37 58 40
16. Crystal Palace 36 11 5 20 46 61 38
17. Hull City 36 9 7 20 36 69 34
18. Swansea 35 9 5 21 40 69 32
19. Middlesbrough 35 5 13 17 26 45 28
20. Sunderland 35 6 6 23 28 60 24 (Descendido)
-- Jornada 37 de la Premier League:
- Viernes 12 de mayo: Everton-Watford (19:45 GMT) y West BromwichAlbion-Chelsea (20:00 GMT).
- Sábado 13 de mayo: Manchester City-Leicester City (12:30 GMT),Bournemouth-Burnley (15:00 GMT), Middlesbrough-Southampton (15:00GMT), Sunderland-Swansea City (15:00 GMT) y Stoke City-Arsenal(15:00 GMT).
- Domingo 14 de mayo: Crystal Palace-Hull City (12:00 GMT), WestHam United-Liverpool (14:15 GMT) y Tottenham Hotspur-ManchesterUnited (16:30 GMT).