Escuche ahora

La Luciérnaga

Gustavo Gómez

Síganos en:

Ciudades

Selecciona tu emisora

Exactriz de película para adultos revoluciona Instagram con una candente foto

Mia Khalifa, de 24 años, sorprendió a sus seguidores al publicar una imagen en la que luce una sensual prenda interior.

Mia Khalifa.

Mia Khalifa. / Twitter/Mia Khalifa.

02/05/2017 - 23:12

Una de la más polémicas exactriz de porno, Mia Khalifa, sorprende a sus seguidores con la última publicación que realizó en su cuenta de Instagram.

Pues la actriz en la foto está utilizando solamente ropa interior dejando muy poco a la imaginación.

Khalifa es una de las pocas actrices árabes que ha salido a la luz pública a pensar que su religión y la sociedad la critiquen.

Relacionados

Últimas noticias

Exactriz de película para adultos revoluciona Instagram con una candente foto

Fito Páez pide recuperar la música como un "lenguaje de liberación"

Comediante Jimmy Kimmel lanza alegato a favor de cobertura sanitaria en EEUU

Fallece en el escenario el músico de rock Bruce Hampton

La tecnología educativa, el arma de Microsoft para enfrentar la competencia

Secciones

Ciudades

Programas

Redes Sociales

Una empresa de PRISA Medios Grupo Prisa

Webs de PRISA

cerrar ventana
cerrar