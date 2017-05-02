Exactriz de película para adultos revoluciona Instagram con una candente foto

Una de la más polémicas exactriz de porno, Mia Khalifa, sorprende a sus seguidores con la última publicación que realizó en su cuenta de Instagram.
Pues la actriz en la foto está utilizando solamente ropa interior dejando muy poco a la imaginación.
Is there anything in the world more feminine and sexy than lingerie? Even if it's just for yourself ✨ link in my bio to shop the @bluebellaofficial sale, and just because I love you, here's an extra 10% off of your entire sale order for the next 72 hours! Code is BBSALE10 and the link to shop markdowns is in my bio 💋 go make yourself (and your boyfriend) happy 💁🏽
Khalifa es una de las pocas actrices árabes que ha salido a la luz pública a pensar que su religión y la sociedad la critiquen.