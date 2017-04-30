Resultados de la 35ª jornada y clasificación de la Premier League

Resultados y clasificación de la PremierLeague después de disputarse los partidos de la jornada 35.
Londres, 30 abr (EFE).- Resultados y clasificación de la PremierLeague después de disputarse los partidos de la jornada 35.
-- Resultados de la 35ª jornada:
- Domingo
Manchester Utd 1 - Swansea 1
Everton 0 - Chelsea 3
Middlesbrough 2 - Manchester City 2
Tottenham 2 - Arsenal 0
- Lunes
Watford . - Liverpool .(20:00 GMT)
- Sábado
Southampton 0 - Hull City 0
Stoke 0 - West Ham 0
Sunderland 0 - Bournemouth 1
West Bromwich 0 - Leicester 1
Crystal Palace 0 - Burnley 2
-- Clasificación:
PJ PG PE PP GF GC PTS
--------------------------
.1. Chelsea 34 26 3 5 72 29 81
.2. Tottenham 34 23 8 3 71 22 77
.3. Liverpool 34 19 9 6 70 42 66
.4. Manchester City 34 19 9 6 65 37 66
.5. Manchester Utd 34 17 14 3 51 25 65
.6. Arsenal 33 18 6 9 64 42 60
.7. Everton 35 16 10 9 60 40 58
.8. West Bromwich 34 12 8 14 39 43 44
.9. Southampton 33 11 8 14 39 44 41
10. Bournemouth 35 11 8 16 50 63 41
11. Leicester 34 11 7 16 42 54 40
12. Stoke 35 10 10 15 37 50 40
13. Watford 33 11 7 15 37 54 40
14. Burnley 35 11 6 18 35 49 39
15. West Ham 35 10 9 16 44 59 39
16. Crystal Palace 35 11 5 19 46 56 38
17. Hull City 35 9 7 19 36 67 34
18. Swansea 35 9 5 21 40 69 32
19. Middlesbrough 35 5 13 17 26 45 28
20. Sunderland 34 5 6 23 26 60 21 (Descendido)
-- Jornada 36 de la Premier League:
- Viernes 5 de mayo: West Ham-Tottenham Hotspur (20:00 GMT).
- Sábado 6 de mayo: Manchester City-Crystal Palace (12:30 GMT),Bournemouth-Stoke City (15:00 GMT), Burnley-West Bromwich Albion(15:00 GMT), Hull City-Sunderland (15:00 GMT), LeicesterCity-Watford (15:00 GMT) y Swansea City-Everton (17:30 GMT).
- Domingo 7 de mayo: Liverpool-Southampton (13:30 GMT) yArsenal-Manchester United (16:00 GMT).
- Lunes 8 de mayo: Chelsea-Middlesbrough (20:00 GMT).