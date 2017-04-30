Escuche ahora

En Familia

Judith Sarmiento

Síganos en:

Ciudades

Selecciona tu emisora

FÚTBOL INGLATERRA

Resultados de la 35ª jornada y clasificación de la Premier League

30/04/2017 - 17:09

Resultados y clasificación de la PremierLeague tras disputarse los partidos de la jornada 35.

Londres, 30 abr (EFE).- Resultados y clasificación de la PremierLeague tras disputarse los partidos de la jornada 35.

-- Resultados de la 35ª jornada:

- Domingo

Manchester Utd 1 - Swansea 1

Everton 0 - Chelsea 3

Middlesbrough 2 - Manchester City 2

Tottenham . - Arsenal .(16:30 GMT)

- Lunes

Watford . - Liverpool .(20:00 GMT)

- Sábado

Southampton 0 - Hull City 0

Stoke 0 - West Ham 0

Sunderland 0 - Bournemouth 1

West Bromwich 0 - Leicester 1

Crystal Palace 0 - Burnley 2

-- Clasificación:

PJ PG PE PP GF GC PTS

--------------------------

.1. Chelsea 34 26 3 5 72 29 81

.2. Tottenham 33 22 8 3 69 22 74

.3. Liverpool 34 19 9 6 70 42 66

.4. Manchester City 34 19 9 6 65 37 66

.5. Manchester Utd 34 17 14 3 51 25 65

.6. Arsenal 32 18 6 8 64 40 60

.7. Everton 35 16 10 9 60 40 58

.8. West Bromwich 34 12 8 14 39 43 44

.9. Southampton 33 11 8 14 39 44 41

10. Bournemouth 35 11 8 16 50 63 41

11. Leicester 34 11 7 16 42 54 40

12. Stoke 35 10 10 15 37 50 40

13. Watford 33 11 7 15 37 54 40

14. Burnley 35 11 6 18 35 49 39

15. West Ham 35 10 9 16 44 59 39

16. Crystal Palace 35 11 5 19 46 56 38

17. Hull City 35 9 7 19 36 67 34

18. Swansea 35 9 5 21 40 69 32

19. Middlesbrough 35 5 13 17 26 45 28

20. Sunderland 34 5 6 23 26 58 60 (Descendido)

-- Jornada 36 de la Premier League:

- Viernes 5 de mayo: West Ham-Tottenham Hotspur (20:00 GMT).

- Sábado 6 de mayo: Manchester City-Crystal Palace (12:30 GMT),Bournemouth-Stoke City (15:00 GMT), Burnley-West Bromwich Albion(15:00 GMT), Hull City-Sunderland (15:00 GMT), LeicesterCity-Watford (15:00 GMT) y Swansea City-Everton (17:30 GMT).

- Domingo 7 de mayo: Liverpool-Southampton (13:30 GMT) yArsenal-Manchester United (16:00 GMT).

- Lunes 8 de mayo: Chelsea-Middlesbrough (20:00 GMT).

Últimas noticias

Raikkonen: "Estoy contento por estar en el podio"

Vettel: "Bottas es el hombre de la carrera"

Goleadores y marcador de la 35ª jornada de la Premier League

Resultados de la 35ª jornada y clasificación de la Premier League

Sergio Pérez, sexto clasificado: "El resultado es excelente"

Secciones

Ciudades

Programas

Redes Sociales

Una empresa de PRISA Medios Grupo Prisa

Webs de PRISA

cerrar ventana
cerrar