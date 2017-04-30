Goleadores y marcador de la 35ª jornada de la Premier League

Goleadores y marcador de la trigésimoquinta jornada de la Premier League:
Londres, 30 abr (EFE).- Goleadores y marcador de la trigésimoquinta jornada de la Premier League:
----------------------- D O M I N G O ---------------------------
Manchester Utd 1 Rooney (45+3,p)
Swansea 1 Sigurdsson (79)
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Everton 0
Chelsea 3 Pedro (66), Cahill (79), Willian (86)
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Middlesbrough 2 Negredo (38), Chambers (77)
Manchester City 2 Agüero (69,p), Gabriel Jesús (85)
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Tottenham .
Arsenal .(16:30 GMT)
------------------------- L U N E S -----------------------------
Watford .
Liverpool .(20:00 GMT)
------------------------ S Á B A D O ----------------------------
Southampton 0
Hull City 0
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Stoke 0
West Ham 0
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Sunderland 0
Bournemouth 1 King (88)
----------------------------------------------------------------
West Bromwich 0
Leicester 1 Vardy (43)
----------------------------------------------------------------
Crystal Palace 0
Burnley 2 Barnes (7), Gray (85)
-----------------------------------------------------------------
-- Jornada 36 de la Premier League:
- Viernes 5 de mayo: West Ham-Tottenham Hotspur (20:00 GMT).
- Sábado 6 de mayo: Manchester City-Crystal Palace (12:30 GMT),Bournemouth-Stoke City (15:00 GMT), Burnley-West Bromwich Albion(15:00 GMT), Hull City-Sunderland (15:00 GMT), LeicesterCity-Watford (15:00 GMT) y Swansea City-Everton (17:30 GMT).
- Domingo 7 de mayo: Liverpool-Southampton (13:30 GMT) yArsenal-Manchester United (16:00 GMT).
- Lunes 8 de mayo: Chelsea-Middlesbrough (20:00 GMT).