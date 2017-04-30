Escuche ahora

FÚTBOL INGLATERRA

Goleadores y marcador de la 35ª jornada de la Premier League

30/04/2017 - 17:09

Goleadores y marcador de la trigésimoquinta jornada de la Premier League:

----------------------- D O M I N G O ---------------------------

Manchester Utd 1 Rooney (45+3,p)

Swansea 1 Sigurdsson (79)

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Everton 0

Chelsea 3 Pedro (66), Cahill (79), Willian (86)

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Middlesbrough 2 Negredo (38), Chambers (77)

Manchester City 2 Agüero (69,p), Gabriel Jesús (85)

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Tottenham .

Arsenal .(16:30 GMT)

------------------------- L U N E S -----------------------------

Watford .

Liverpool .(20:00 GMT)

------------------------ S Á B A D O ----------------------------

Southampton 0

Hull City 0

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Stoke 0

West Ham 0

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Sunderland 0

Bournemouth 1 King (88)

----------------------------------------------------------------

West Bromwich 0

Leicester 1 Vardy (43)

----------------------------------------------------------------

Crystal Palace 0

Burnley 2 Barnes (7), Gray (85)

-----------------------------------------------------------------

-- Jornada 36 de la Premier League:

- Viernes 5 de mayo: West Ham-Tottenham Hotspur (20:00 GMT).

- Sábado 6 de mayo: Manchester City-Crystal Palace (12:30 GMT),Bournemouth-Stoke City (15:00 GMT), Burnley-West Bromwich Albion(15:00 GMT), Hull City-Sunderland (15:00 GMT), LeicesterCity-Watford (15:00 GMT) y Swansea City-Everton (17:30 GMT).

- Domingo 7 de mayo: Liverpool-Southampton (13:30 GMT) yArsenal-Manchester United (16:00 GMT).

- Lunes 8 de mayo: Chelsea-Middlesbrough (20:00 GMT).

