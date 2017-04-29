Marcador de la trigésima quinta jornada

Redacción deportes, 28 abr (EFE).-
--------------------------- S A B A D O ------------------------
Southampton 0
Hull City 0
----------------------------------------------------------------
Stoke City 0
West Ham 0
----------------------------------------------------------------
Sunderland 0
Bournemouth 1 Joshua King (88)
----------------------------------------------------------------
West Bromwich 0
Leicester 1 Vardy (43)
----------------------------------------------------------------
Crystal Palace
Burnley 18.30 (16.30 GMT)
-------------------------- D O M I N G O -----------------------
Manchester United
Swansea 13.00 (11.00 GMT)
----------------------------------------------------------------
Everton
Chelsea 15.05 (13.05 GMT)
----------------------------------------------------------------
Middlesbrough
Manchester City 15.05 (13.05 GMT)
----------------------------------------------------------------
Tottenham
Arsenal 17.30 (15.30 GMT)
--------------------------- L U N E S --------------------------
Watford
Liverpool 21.00 (19.00 GMT)
----------------------------------------------------------------
- Próxima jornada
. Viernes 5 mayo
West Ham - Tottenham Hotspur 21.00
. Sábado 6 mayo
Manchester City - Crystal Palace 13.30
Bournemouth - Stoke City 16:00
Burnley - West Bromwich 16:00
Hull City - Sunderland 16:00
Leicester City - Watford 16:00
Swansea City - Everton 18.30
. Domingo 7 mayo
Liverpool - Southampton 14:30
Arsenal - Manchester United 17.00
. Lunes 8 mayo
Chelsea - Middlesbrough 21.00
Hora CET (-2 GMT).