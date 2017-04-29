Escuche ahora

FÚTBOL INGLATERRA

Marcador de la trigésima quinta jornada

29/04/2017 - 17:53

Redacción deportes, 28 abr (EFE).-

--------------------------- S A B A D O ------------------------

Southampton 0

Hull City 0

----------------------------------------------------------------

Stoke City 0

West Ham 0

----------------------------------------------------------------

Sunderland 0

Bournemouth 1 Joshua King (88)

----------------------------------------------------------------

West Bromwich 0

Leicester 1 Vardy (43)

----------------------------------------------------------------

Crystal Palace

Burnley 18.30 (16.30 GMT)

-------------------------- D O M I N G O -----------------------

Manchester United

Swansea 13.00 (11.00 GMT)

----------------------------------------------------------------

Everton

Chelsea 15.05 (13.05 GMT)

----------------------------------------------------------------

Middlesbrough

Manchester City 15.05 (13.05 GMT)

----------------------------------------------------------------

Tottenham

Arsenal 17.30 (15.30 GMT)

--------------------------- L U N E S --------------------------

Watford

Liverpool 21.00 (19.00 GMT)

----------------------------------------------------------------

- Próxima jornada

. Viernes 5 mayo

West Ham - Tottenham Hotspur 21.00

. Sábado 6 mayo

Manchester City - Crystal Palace 13.30

Bournemouth - Stoke City 16:00

Burnley - West Bromwich 16:00

Hull City - Sunderland 16:00

Leicester City - Watford 16:00

Swansea City - Everton 18.30

. Domingo 7 mayo

Liverpool - Southampton 14:30

Arsenal - Manchester United 17.00

. Lunes 8 mayo

Chelsea - Middlesbrough 21.00

Hora CET (-2 GMT).

