Resultados de la 34ª jornada y clasificación de la Premier League

Londres, 23 abr (EFE).- Resultados y clasificación de la PremierLeague después de disputarse los partidos de la jornada 34.
-- Resultados de la 34ª jornada:
- Domingo
Burnley 0 - Manchester Utd 2
Liverpool . - Crystal Palace .(16:30 GMT)
- Sábado
Bournemouth 4 - Middlesbrough 0
Hull City 2 - Watford 0
Swansea 2 - Stoke 0
West Ham 0 - Everton 0
-- Clasificación:
PJ PG PE PP GF GC PTS
--------------------------
.1. Chelsea 32 24 3 5 65 27 75
.2. Tottenham 32 21 8 3 68 22 71
.3. Liverpool 33 19 9 5 69 40 66
.4. Manchester City 32 19 7 6 63 35 64
.5. Manchester Utd 32 17 12 3 50 24 63
.6. Everton 34 16 10 8 60 37 58
.7. Arsenal 31 17 6 8 63 40 57
.8. West Bromwich 33 12 8 13 39 42 44
.9. Southampton 31 11 7 13 37 40 40
10. Watford 33 11 7 15 37 54 40
11. Stoke 34 10 9 15 37 50 39
12. Bournemouth 34 10 8 16 49 63 38
13. West Ham 34 10 8 16 44 59 38
14. Leicester 32 10 7 15 41 53 37
15. Burnley 34 10 6 18 33 49 36
16. Crystal Palace 32 10 5 17 44 52 35
17. Hull City 34 9 6 19 36 67 33
18. Swansea 34 9 4 21 39 68 31
19. Middlesbrough 33 4 12 17 23 43 24
20. Sunderland 32 5 6 21 26 58 21
-- Jornada 35 de la Premier League:
- Sábado 29 de abril: Southampton-Hull City (15:00 GMT), StokeCity-West Ham United (15:00 GMT), Sunderland-Bournemouth (15:00GMT), West Bromwich Albion-Leicester City (15:00 GMT) y CrystalPalace-Burnley (17:30 GMT).
- Domingo 30 de abril: Manchester United-Swansea City (12:00GMT), Everton-Chelsea (14:05), Middlesbrough-Manchester City (14:05GMT) y Tottenham Hotspur-Arsenal (16:30 GMT).
- Lunes 1 de mayo: Watford-Liverpool (20:00 GMT).