[Fotos] El maquillaje según su signo del zodiaco

Caracol Radio
22 ABR 2017 - 18:29
CET
Fiery and fiercely passionate, she wears a steel armor and her horns always aim ready for battle. Forever taking charge and continuously looking for dynamic and competition. Driven by avidity and born a fearless leader, she bares a pure and almost childlike soul; untainted & unafraid. ♈️ #ARIES
Aries. Según la artista es apasionada y lleva una armadura de acero, sus cuernos siempre apuntan estar listos para la batalla. Toma el control. No vive con miedos.
Uncompromisingly stubborn with a strong willed character, great perseverance and determination. She has a hot and fiery temper, and will unleash it when pushed to her limits. Even so, she loves anything that excites her senses. Controlled by inner serenity and a powerful sense of stability, she is & always will be a force to be reckoned with. ♉️ #TAURUS
Tauro. Según la artista determinada, con un carácter fuerte. Su serenidad interior y su estabilidad le permiten estar en control. Ama con fuerzas.
Recognized by her contradictory nature, her mind is always alternating between logic and absurdity. She's a combination of high intelligence, wit, and eloquence. Forever battling mystical forces of left and right; she'll mirror your best and worst parts and show you things you never knew you needed to see. ♊️ #GEMINI
Geminis. Según la artista es una persona contradictoria. Una combinación entre inteligencia, ingenio y elocuencia. Reflejara lo mejor y lo peor de sí misma.
She is the tide, the gentle glow of the moon, the waves crashing on the shore. She feels everything deeply, even though she doesn't like to show it. Her shell may be hard and at times unbreakable but it is forever guarding her tender soul. Surely it is harder to break something soft rather than rigid. You touch her and she is far more real than anything you have ever felt before. Cosmic particles of moon dust line her veins. For she is like the moon, you'll see her with a new face everyday. ♋️ #CANCER
Cáncer. Según la artista se muestra como una persona dura, pero guarda un alma tierna. Siente todo muy profundamente.
You can usually pick her out from a crowd – she’s the one with the loudest laugh, the brightest smile, and the most confident strut of them all. Her hair is a mane made of gold, and her skin glows like a sunset. She is an alpha, a lioness, a leader and a warrior. She may appear soft like a daydream, but she has a never ending inferno burning inside her. ♌️ #LEO
Leo. Según la artista sobresale. Es líder y guerra.
She personifies innocence, purity and justice. Her earthly nature makes her exceedingly clever and analytical. All that is beautiful to her erupts in subtle, though magnificent spectacle. She's a maiden & belongs to the pristine; always striving to bring order out of chaos. ♍️ #VIRGO #zodiac #makeup #mua
Virgo. Según la artista personifica la inocencia, pureza y justicia. Es inteligente y siempre está buscando ponerle orden al caos.
Her charming personality is praiseworthy, her voice melodious, her heart just. To truly understand her, you must understand the riddle of the scales; forever balancing thoughts and emotions. She is a flower with hidden thorns & without her, life simply wouldn't be as fair. ♎️ #LIBRA
Libra. Según la artista es como una flor con espinas ocultas. Es justa y tiene una personalidad encantadora.
It's all in her penetrating stare. Dark and calculating, her eyes are foreboding yet hypnotic. Powerful, passionate and intuitive. She wears strength and darkness equally well; half goddess, half hell. Nevertheless, she is divine, and in her eyes is where your soul is revealed. ♏️#SCORPIO
Escorpio. Según a artista es apasionada e intuitiva. Oscura pero en sus ojos se refleja su alma.
She's a restless wanderer; always hunting for new ideas and experiences. Her arrow symbolizes her desire for direction and a higher purpose. She's the maven of adventure, the learned healer whose higher intelligence forms a bridge between heaven and earth. ♐️ #SAGITTARIUS
Sagitario. Según la artista es aventurera y siempre está en busca de alcanzar nuevos propósitos.
Her determination is admirable, her self-containment powerful. She's concrete, ambitious and in charge. Always leading loyally and achieving relentlessly. No mountain is high enough for her to climb, and her love is as stable as the earth. ♑️ #CAPRICORN
Capricornio. Según la artista es determinada, no se deja vencer por los obstáculos y es leal.
She's a mad scientist in her lab, inventing and creating night and day. Her rapid influx of thoughts and subsequent surprising actions make her unpredictable and rebellious. Anarchy is her specialty. Forever fighting valiantly for the soul of the world, she pours forth her wisdom and equilibrates your mind. She is dazzling and terrifying; those words are not as removed from one another as you may think. Always seeing a thin line between genius and insanity. She lives in the future and who she is comes in waves. ♒️ #AQUARIUS
Acuario. Según la artista es una persona creativa. Siempre lucha por sus ideales rebelde. Es deslumbrante y aterradora.
Ethereal, and deeply mysterious. Her mind swims at a depth most would drown in. She's always floating in opposite directions, this represents her soul's duality. She is the ultimate enchantress & her heart is an ocean of emotion; always dreaming of realms that only she may enter. ♓️ #PISCES
Piscis. Según la artista es misteriosa.