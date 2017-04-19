[Video] Morgan Mikenas, la blogger que decidó no depilarse por un año

Morgan Mikenas a principios del 2016 decidió dejar la depilación a un lado. Con esto Mikenas no intenta influenciar a que sus seguidores sigan su ejemplo sino sugerir que “las mujeres no tienen por qué estar depiladas si ellas no lo desean”.

Por esto publicó en su cuenta de YouTube el video titulado "Why I Do not Shave" que traduce en español (Por qué no me depilo), en el que menciona “Me tomaba mucho tiempo bañarme y tener que afeitarme y luego lavar mi pelo y luego lavar mi cuerpo (…) Simplemente, un día, fue como '¿por qué estoy haciendo esto?' Me lleva demasiado tiempo".

Además, la blogger menciona que tomó esta decisión hace un año y nada la va a volver a hacerla que se depile.