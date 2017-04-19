[Video] Morgan Mikenas, la blogger que decidó no depilarse por un año

Morgan Mikenas a principios del 2016 decidió dejar la depilación a un lado. Con esto Mikenas no intenta influenciar a que sus seguidores sigan su ejemplo sino sugerir que “las mujeres no tienen por qué estar depiladas si ellas no lo desean”.
Por esto publicó en su cuenta de YouTube el video titulado "Why I Do not Shave" que traduce en español (Por qué no me depilo), en el que menciona “Me tomaba mucho tiempo bañarme y tener que afeitarme y luego lavar mi pelo y luego lavar mi cuerpo (…) Simplemente, un día, fue como '¿por qué estoy haciendo esto?' Me lleva demasiado tiempo".
"There is nothing more rare, nor more beautiful, than a woman being unapologetically herself; comfortable in her perfect imperfection. To me, that is the true essence of beauty."~Steve Maraboli 🌸✨ Not just woman, but everyone! Imagine if everyone just decided that today was the day they loved themselves and embraced every part of them selves. Accepting and loving your body and your "flaws" because you know they are what makes you who you are. If you are focused on being true to yourself in every moment, you are less concerned what others think, which will lead to peace of mind. When you have nothing to hide and you can freely be yourself, there is a profound peace/confidence you will emanate to the world that will inspire others. ✨💝🤘🏼I also just posted a new YouTube video on why I don't shave my body hair and how it helped me(link in bio)☺ #bodypositive #spreadlove #behappy #namaste #hairywomen #healing #healthylifestyle #selfcare #loveyourself #beyourself #bethechange #divine #inspireothers #inspirationalquotes #positivity #goodvibesonly #lifeisbeautiful #hairy #gratitude #weareone #higherconsciousness #freespirit #empowerment #smile #feelgood
It's just nice to embrace the natural beauty that you are.. the beauty that's on the inside AND the outside☺💙 What is beauty anyway? To me... it's to be beautiful before someone else told you what beautiful is supposed to be.. Just as you are, you are beautiful✨💞#bodyhairdontcare #fitness #bodypositive #spreadlove #gratitude #namaste #bethechange #beauty #hairywomen #empowerment #bebold #beyou #loveandlight #positivity #encouragement #onelove #freespirit #effyourbeautystandards #natural #physique #selfcare #selflove #fitnessmodel
Además, la blogger menciona que tomó esta decisión hace un año y nada la va a volver a hacerla que se depile.