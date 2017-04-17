Escuche ahora

FÚTBOL INGLATERRA

Resultados de la trigésima tercera jornada y clasificación

17/04/2017 - 22:56

Resultados y clasificación dela Premier League inglesa después de disputarse los partidos de latrigésima tercera jornada.

Redacción deportes, 17 abr (EFE).- Resultados y clasificación dela Premier League inglesa después de disputarse los partidos de latrigésima tercera jornada.

- Resultados de la 33ª jornada:

. Lunes:

Middlesbrough 1 - Arsenal 2

. Domingo:

West Bromwich 0 - Liverpool 1

Manchester Utd 2 - Chelsea 0

. Sábado:

Tottenham 4 - Bournemouth 0

Crystal Palace 2 - Leicester 2

Everton 3 - Burnley 1

Stoke City 3 - Hull City 1

Sunderland 2 - West Ham 2

Watford 1 - Swansea 0

Southampton 0 - Manchester City 3

- Clasificación:

PJ PG PE PP GF GC PTS

--------------------------

.1. Chelsea 32 24 3 5 65 27 75

.2. Tottenham 32 21 8 3 68 22 71

.3. Liverpool 33 19 9 5 69 40 66

.4. Manchester City 32 19 7 6 63 35 64

.5. Manchester Utd 31 16 12 3 48 24 60

.6. Arsenal 31 17 6 8 63 40 57

.7. Everton 33 16 9 8 60 37 57

.8. West Bromwich 33 12 8 13 39 42 44

.9. Southampton 31 11 7 13 37 40 40

10. Watford 32 11 7 14 37 52 40

11. Stoke 33 10 9 14 37 48 39

12. Leicester 32 10 7 15 41 53 37

13. West Ham 33 10 7 16 44 59 37

14. Burnley 33 10 6 17 33 47 36

15. Crystal Palace 32 10 5 17 44 52 35

16. Bournemouth 33 9 8 16 45 63 35

17. Hull City 33 8 6 19 34 67 30

18. Swansea 33 8 4 21 37 68 28

19. Middlesbrough 32 4 12 16 23 39 24

20. Sunderland 32 5 6 21 26 58 21

