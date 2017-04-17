Resultados de la trigésima tercera jornada y clasificación

Resultados y clasificación dela Premier League inglesa después de disputarse los partidos de latrigésima tercera jornada.
Redacción deportes, 17 abr (EFE).- Resultados y clasificación dela Premier League inglesa después de disputarse los partidos de latrigésima tercera jornada.
- Resultados de la 33ª jornada:
. Lunes:
Middlesbrough 1 - Arsenal 2
. Domingo:
West Bromwich 0 - Liverpool 1
Manchester Utd 2 - Chelsea 0
. Sábado:
Tottenham 4 - Bournemouth 0
Crystal Palace 2 - Leicester 2
Everton 3 - Burnley 1
Stoke City 3 - Hull City 1
Sunderland 2 - West Ham 2
Watford 1 - Swansea 0
Southampton 0 - Manchester City 3
- Clasificación:
PJ PG PE PP GF GC PTS
--------------------------
.1. Chelsea 32 24 3 5 65 27 75
.2. Tottenham 32 21 8 3 68 22 71
.3. Liverpool 33 19 9 5 69 40 66
.4. Manchester City 32 19 7 6 63 35 64
.5. Manchester Utd 31 16 12 3 48 24 60
.6. Arsenal 31 17 6 8 63 40 57
.7. Everton 33 16 9 8 60 37 57
.8. West Bromwich 33 12 8 13 39 42 44
.9. Southampton 31 11 7 13 37 40 40
10. Watford 32 11 7 14 37 52 40
11. Stoke 33 10 9 14 37 48 39
12. Leicester 32 10 7 15 41 53 37
13. West Ham 33 10 7 16 44 59 37
14. Burnley 33 10 6 17 33 47 36
15. Crystal Palace 32 10 5 17 44 52 35
16. Bournemouth 33 9 8 16 45 63 35
17. Hull City 33 8 6 19 34 67 30
18. Swansea 33 8 4 21 37 68 28
19. Middlesbrough 32 4 12 16 23 39 24
20. Sunderland 32 5 6 21 26 58 21