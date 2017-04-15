Escuche ahora

Carrusel Deportivo

Steven Arce

Síganos en:

Ciudades

Selecciona tu emisora

FÚTBOL INGLATERRA (Actualización)

Resultados de la 33ª jornada y clasificación de la Premier League

15/04/2017 - 20:33

Resultados y clasificación de la PremierLeague inglesa después de disputarse los partidos de la jornada 33.

Londres, 15 abr (EFE).- Resultados y clasificación de la PremierLeague inglesa después de disputarse los partidos de la jornada 33.

-- Resultados de la 33ª jornada:

- Sábado

Tottenham 4 - Bournemouth 0

Crystal Palace 2 - Leicester 2

Everton 3 - Burnley 1

Stoke City 3 - Hull City 1

Sunderland 2 - West Ham 2

Watford 1 - Swansea 0

Southampton 0 - Manchester City 3

- Domingo

West Bromwich . - Liverpool .(13:30 GMT)

Manchester Utd . - Chelsea .(16:00 GMT)

- Lunes

Middlesbrough . - Arsenal .(20:00 GMT)

-- Clasificación:

PJ PG PE PP GF GC PTS

--------------------------

.1. Chelsea 31 24 3 4 65 25 75

.2. Tottenham 32 21 8 3 68 22 71

.3. Manchester City 32 19 7 6 63 35 64

.4. Liverpool 32 18 9 5 68 40 63

.5. Everton 33 16 9 8 60 37 57

.6. Manchester Utd 30 15 12 3 46 24 57

.7. Arsenal 30 16 6 8 61 39 54

.8. West Bromwich 32 12 8 12 39 41 44

.9. Southampton 31 11 7 13 37 40 40

10. Watford 32 11 7 14 37 52 40

11. Stoke 33 10 9 14 37 48 39

12. Leicester 32 10 7 15 41 53 37

13. West Ham 33 10 7 16 44 59 37

14. Burnley 33 10 6 17 33 47 36

15. Crystal Palace 32 10 5 17 44 52 35

16. Bournemouth 33 9 8 16 45 63 35

17. Hull City 33 8 6 19 34 67 30

18. Swansea 33 8 4 21 37 68 28

19. Middlesbrough 31 4 12 15 22 37 24

20. Sunderland 32 5 6 21 26 58 21

-- Jornada 34 de la Premier League:

- Sábado 22 de abril: Bournemouth-Middlesbrough (15:00 GMT), HullCity-Watford (15:00 GMT), Swansea City-Stoke City (15:00 GMT) y WestHam-Everton (15:00 GMT).

- Domingo 23 de abril: Burnley-Manchester United (15:15 GMT) yLiverpool-Crystal Palace (16:30 GMT).

- Martes 25 de abril: Chelsea-Southampton (19:45 GMT).

- Miércoles 26 de abril: Arsenal-Leicester (19:45 GMT),Middlesbrough-Sunderland (19:45 GMT), Crystal Palace-Tottenham(19:45 GMT).

- Jueves 27 de abril: Manchester City-Manchester United (20:00GMT).

Últimas noticias

El Atlético ha fallado ocho de sus trece penaltis esta temporada

Thomas: "Quería tirar el penalti, en ese momento no estaba escuchando nada"

El Tottenham se mete en la pelea y el Leicester empata antes de la Champions

Simeone: "No puedo explicar lo de los penaltis, es una ejecución individual"

Real Madrid jugará el All Star Game contra las figuras de la MLS

Secciones

Ciudades

Programas

Redes Sociales

Una empresa de PRISA Medios Grupo Prisa

Webs de PRISA

cerrar ventana
cerrar