Resultados de la 33ª jornada y clasificación de la Premier League

Londres, 15 abr (EFE).- Resultados y clasificación de la PremierLeague después de disputarse los partidos de la jornada 33.
-- Resultados de la 33ª jornada:
- Sábado
Tottenham 4 - Bournemouth 0
Crystal Palace 2 - Leicester 2
Everton 3 - Burnley 1
Stoke City 3 - Hull City 1
Sunderland 2 - West Ham 2
Watford 1 - Swansea 0
Southampton . - Manchester City .(17:30 GMT)
- Domingo
West Bromwich . - Liverpool .(13:30 GMT)
Manchester Utd . - Chelsea .(16:00 GMT)
- Lunes
Middlesbrough . - Arsenal .(20:00 GMT)
-- Clasificación:
PJ PG PE PP GF GC PTS
--------------------------
.1. Chelsea 31 24 3 4 65 25 75
.2. Tottenham 32 21 8 3 68 22 71
.3. Liverpool 32 18 9 5 68 40 63
.4. Manchester City 31 18 7 6 60 35 61
.5. Everton 33 16 9 8 60 37 57
.6. Manchester Utd 30 15 12 3 46 24 57
.7. Arsenal 30 16 6 8 61 39 54
.8. West Bromwich 32 12 8 12 39 41 44
.9. Southampton 30 11 7 12 37 37 40
10. Watford 32 11 7 14 37 52 40
11. Stoke 33 10 9 14 37 48 39
12. Leicester 32 10 7 15 41 53 37
13. West Ham 33 10 7 16 44 59 37
14. Burnley 33 10 6 17 33 47 36
15. Crystal Palace 32 10 5 17 44 52 35
16. Bournemouth 33 9 8 16 45 63 35
17. Hull City 33 8 6 19 34 67 30
18. Swansea 33 8 4 21 37 68 28
19. Middlesbrough 31 4 12 15 22 37 24
20. Sunderland 32 5 6 21 26 58 21
-- Jornada 34 de la Premier League:
- Sábado 22 de abril: Bournemouth-Middlesbrough (15:00 GMT), HullCity-Watford (15:00 GMT), Swansea City-Stoke City (15:00 GMT) y WestHam-Everton (15:00 GMT).
- Domingo 23 de abril: Burnley-Manchester United (15:15 GMT) yLiverpool-Crystal Palace (16:30 GMT).
- Martes 25 de abril: Chelsea-Southampton (19:45 GMT).
- Miércoles 26 de abril: Arsenal-Leicester (19:45 GMT),Middlesbrough-Sunderland (19:45 GMT), Crystal Palace-Tottenham(19:45 GMT).
- Jueves 27 de abril: Manchester City-Manchester United (20:00GMT).