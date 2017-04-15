Escuche ahora

A Vivir Que Son Dos Días

Andrés López

Síganos en:

Ciudades

Selecciona tu emisora

FÚTBOL INGLATERRA

Resultados de la 33ª jornada y clasificación de la Premier League

15/04/2017 - 18:10

Resultados y clasificación de la PremierLeague después de disputarse los partidos de la jornada 33.

Londres, 15 abr (EFE).- Resultados y clasificación de la PremierLeague después de disputarse los partidos de la jornada 33.

-- Resultados de la 33ª jornada:

- Sábado

Tottenham 4 - Bournemouth 0

Crystal Palace 2 - Leicester 2

Everton 3 - Burnley 1

Stoke City 3 - Hull City 1

Sunderland 2 - West Ham 2

Watford 1 - Swansea 0

Southampton . - Manchester City .(17:30 GMT)

- Domingo

West Bromwich . - Liverpool .(13:30 GMT)

Manchester Utd . - Chelsea .(16:00 GMT)

- Lunes

Middlesbrough . - Arsenal .(20:00 GMT)

-- Clasificación:

PJ PG PE PP GF GC PTS

--------------------------

.1. Chelsea 31 24 3 4 65 25 75

.2. Tottenham 32 21 8 3 68 22 71

.3. Liverpool 32 18 9 5 68 40 63

.4. Manchester City 31 18 7 6 60 35 61

.5. Everton 33 16 9 8 60 37 57

.6. Manchester Utd 30 15 12 3 46 24 57

.7. Arsenal 30 16 6 8 61 39 54

.8. West Bromwich 32 12 8 12 39 41 44

.9. Southampton 30 11 7 12 37 37 40

10. Watford 32 11 7 14 37 52 40

11. Stoke 33 10 9 14 37 48 39

12. Leicester 32 10 7 15 41 53 37

13. West Ham 33 10 7 16 44 59 37

14. Burnley 33 10 6 17 33 47 36

15. Crystal Palace 32 10 5 17 44 52 35

16. Bournemouth 33 9 8 16 45 63 35

17. Hull City 33 8 6 19 34 67 30

18. Swansea 33 8 4 21 37 68 28

19. Middlesbrough 31 4 12 15 22 37 24

20. Sunderland 32 5 6 21 26 58 21

-- Jornada 34 de la Premier League:

- Sábado 22 de abril: Bournemouth-Middlesbrough (15:00 GMT), HullCity-Watford (15:00 GMT), Swansea City-Stoke City (15:00 GMT) y WestHam-Everton (15:00 GMT).

- Domingo 23 de abril: Burnley-Manchester United (15:15 GMT) yLiverpool-Crystal Palace (16:30 GMT).

- Martes 25 de abril: Chelsea-Southampton (19:45 GMT).

- Miércoles 26 de abril: Arsenal-Leicester (19:45 GMT),Middlesbrough-Sunderland (19:45 GMT), Crystal Palace-Tottenham(19:45 GMT).

- Jueves 27 de abril: Manchester City-Manchester United (20:00GMT).

Últimas noticias

Sainz: "Se me va a pasar rápido este cabreo"

Allegri: "Dybala tiene un ligero esguince, pero estoy optimista"

Bottas bate a Hamilton en Baréin y logra su primera 'pole' en la Fórmula Uno

Marcelo: "Isco se lo merece"

Kontaveit y Vondrovsova pujarán por el título

Secciones

Ciudades

Programas

Redes Sociales

Una empresa de PRISA Medios Grupo Prisa

Webs de PRISA

cerrar ventana
cerrar