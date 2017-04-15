Goleadores y marcador de la 33ª jornada de la Premier League

Goleadores y marcador de la trigésimotercera jornada de la Premier League:
------------------------ S Á B A D O ----------------------------
Tottenham 4 Dembélé (16), Son (19), Kane (48), Janssen(90+2)
Bournemouth 0
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Crystal Palace 2 Cabaye (54), Benteke (70)
Leicester City 2 Huth (6), Vardy (52)
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Everton 3 Jagielka (49), Mee (71,pp), Lukaku (74)
Burnley 1 Vokes (52,p)
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Stoke City 3 Arnautovic (6), Crouch (66), Shaqiri (80)
Hull City 1 Maguire (51)
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Sunderland 2 Khazri (26), Borini (90)
West Ham 2 Ayew (5), Collins (47)
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Watford 1 Capoué (42)
Swansea 0
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Southampton .
Manchester City .(17:30 GMT)
----------------------- D O M I N G O ---------------------------
West Bromwich .
Liverpool .(13:30 GMT)
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Manchester Utd .
Chelsesa .(16:00 GMT)
------------------------- L U N E S -----------------------------
Middlesbrough .
Arsenal .(20:00 GMT)
-----------------------------------------------------------------
-- Jornada 34 de la Premier League:
- Sábado 22 de abril: Bournemouth-Middlesbrough (15:00 GMT), HullCity-Watford (15:00 GMT), Swansea City-Stoke City (15:00 GMT) y WestHam-Everton (15:00 GMT).
- Domingo 23 de abril: Burnley-Manchester United (15:15 GMT) yLiverpool-Crystal Palace (16:30 GMT).
- Martes 25 de abril: Chelsea-Southampton (19:45 GMT).
- Miércoles 26 de abril: Arsenal-Leicester (19:45 GMT),Middlesbrough-Sunderland (19:45 GMT), Crystal Palace-Tottenham(19:45 GMT).
- Jueves 27 de abril: Manchester City-Manchester United (20:00GMT).