FÚTBOL INGLATERRA

Goleadores y marcador de la 33ª jornada de la Premier League

15/04/2017 - 18:05

Londres, 15 abr (EFE).- Goleadores y marcador de la trigésimotercera jornada de la Premier League:

------------------------ S Á B A D O ----------------------------

Tottenham 4 Dembélé (16), Son (19), Kane (48), Janssen(90+2)

Bournemouth 0

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Crystal Palace 2 Cabaye (54), Benteke (70)

Leicester City 2 Huth (6), Vardy (52)

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Everton 3 Jagielka (49), Mee (71,pp), Lukaku (74)

Burnley 1 Vokes (52,p)

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Stoke City 3 Arnautovic (6), Crouch (66), Shaqiri (80)

Hull City 1 Maguire (51)

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Sunderland 2 Khazri (26), Borini (90)

West Ham 2 Ayew (5), Collins (47)

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Watford 1 Capoué (42)

Swansea 0

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Southampton .

Manchester City .(17:30 GMT)

----------------------- D O M I N G O ---------------------------

West Bromwich .

Liverpool .(13:30 GMT)

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Manchester Utd .

Chelsesa .(16:00 GMT)

------------------------- L U N E S -----------------------------

Middlesbrough .

Arsenal .(20:00 GMT)

-----------------------------------------------------------------

-- Jornada 34 de la Premier League:

- Sábado 22 de abril: Bournemouth-Middlesbrough (15:00 GMT), HullCity-Watford (15:00 GMT), Swansea City-Stoke City (15:00 GMT) y WestHam-Everton (15:00 GMT).

- Domingo 23 de abril: Burnley-Manchester United (15:15 GMT) yLiverpool-Crystal Palace (16:30 GMT).

- Martes 25 de abril: Chelsea-Southampton (19:45 GMT).

- Miércoles 26 de abril: Arsenal-Leicester (19:45 GMT),Middlesbrough-Sunderland (19:45 GMT), Crystal Palace-Tottenham(19:45 GMT).

- Jueves 27 de abril: Manchester City-Manchester United (20:00GMT).

