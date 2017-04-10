Goleadores y marcador de la 32ª jornada de la Premier League

Goleadores y marcador de la trigésimosegunda jornada de la Premier League:
------------------------- L U N E S -----------------------------
Crystal Palace 3 Townsend (17), Cabaye (63), Milivojevic (68,p)
Arsenal 0
----------------------- D O M I N G O ---------------------------
Sunderland 0
Manchester Utd 3 Ibrahimovic (30), Mkhitaryan (46), Rashford(89)
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Everton 4 Davies (1), Lukaku (23, 57), Jagielka (41)
Leicester City 2 Slimani (4), Albrighton 10)
------------------------ S Á B A D O ----------------------------
Tottenham 4 Alli (33), Dier (39), Son (44, 54)
Watford 0
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Manchester City 3 Elmohamady (31,pp), Agüero (48), Delph (64)
Hull City 1 Ranocchia (85)
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Middlesbrough 0
Burnley 0
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Stoke City 1 Walters (44)
Liverpool 2 Coutinho (70), Firmino (72)
-----------------------------------------------------------------
West Bromwich 0
Southampton 1 Clasie (25)
-----------------------------------------------------------------
West Ham 1 Kouyaté (44)
Swansea 0
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Bournemouth 1 King (42)
Chelsea 3 Smith (17,pp), Hazard (20), Alonso (68)
-----------------------------------------------------------------
-- Jornada 33 de la Premier League:
- Sábado 15 de abril: Tottenham Hotspur-Bournemouth (12:30 GMT),Crystal Palace-Leicester City (15:00 GMT), Everton-Burnley (15:00GMT), Stoke City-Hull City (15:00 GMT), Sunderland-West Ham United(15:00 GMT), Watford-Swansea City (15:00 GMT) ySouthampton-Manchester City (17:30 GMT).
- Domingo 16 de abril: West Bromwich Albion-Liverpool (13:30 GMT)y Manchester United-Chelsea (16:00 GMT).
- Lunes 17 de abril: Middlesbrough-Arsenal (20:00 GMT).