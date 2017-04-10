Escuche ahora

FÚTBOL INGLATERRA

Goleadores y marcador de la 32ª jornada de la Premier League

10/04/2017 - 23:01

Londres, 10 abr (EFE).- Goleadores y marcador de la trigésimosegunda jornada de la Premier League:

------------------------- L U N E S -----------------------------

Crystal Palace 3 Townsend (17), Cabaye (63), Milivojevic (68,p)

Arsenal 0

----------------------- D O M I N G O ---------------------------

Sunderland 0

Manchester Utd 3 Ibrahimovic (30), Mkhitaryan (46), Rashford(89)

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Everton 4 Davies (1), Lukaku (23, 57), Jagielka (41)

Leicester City 2 Slimani (4), Albrighton 10)

------------------------ S Á B A D O ----------------------------

Tottenham 4 Alli (33), Dier (39), Son (44, 54)

Watford 0

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Manchester City 3 Elmohamady (31,pp), Agüero (48), Delph (64)

Hull City 1 Ranocchia (85)

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Middlesbrough 0

Burnley 0

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Stoke City 1 Walters (44)

Liverpool 2 Coutinho (70), Firmino (72)

-----------------------------------------------------------------

West Bromwich 0

Southampton 1 Clasie (25)

-----------------------------------------------------------------

West Ham 1 Kouyaté (44)

Swansea 0

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Bournemouth 1 King (42)

Chelsea 3 Smith (17,pp), Hazard (20), Alonso (68)

-----------------------------------------------------------------

-- Jornada 33 de la Premier League:

- Sábado 15 de abril: Tottenham Hotspur-Bournemouth (12:30 GMT),Crystal Palace-Leicester City (15:00 GMT), Everton-Burnley (15:00GMT), Stoke City-Hull City (15:00 GMT), Sunderland-West Ham United(15:00 GMT), Watford-Swansea City (15:00 GMT) ySouthampton-Manchester City (17:30 GMT).

- Domingo 16 de abril: West Bromwich Albion-Liverpool (13:30 GMT)y Manchester United-Chelsea (16:00 GMT).

- Lunes 17 de abril: Middlesbrough-Arsenal (20:00 GMT).

