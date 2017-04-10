Resultados de la 32ª jornada y clasificación de la Premier League

Resultados y clasificación de la PremierLeague después de disputarse los partidos de la jornada 32.
Londres, 10 abr (EFE).- Resultados y clasificación de la PremierLeague después de disputarse los partidos de la jornada 32.
-- Resultados de la 32ª jornada:
- Lunes
Crystal Palace 3 - Arsenal 0
- Domingo
Sunderland 0 - Manchester Utd 3
Everton 4 - Leicester 2
- Sábado
Tottenham 4 - Watford 0
Manchester City 3 - Hull City 1
Middlesbrough 0 - Burnley 0
Stoke City 1 - Liverpool 2
West Bromwich 0 - Southampton 1
West Ham 1 - Swansea City 0
Bournemouth 1 - Chelsea 3
-- Clasificación:
PJ PG PE PP GF GC PTS
--------------------------
.1. Chelsea 31 24 3 4 65 25 75
.2. Tottenham 31 20 8 3 64 22 68
.3. Liverpool 32 18 9 5 68 40 63
.4. Manchester City 31 18 7 6 60 35 61
.5. Manchester Utd 30 15 12 3 46 24 57
.6. Arsenal 30 16 6 8 61 39 54
.7. Everton 32 15 9 8 57 36 54
.8. West Bromwich 32 12 8 12 39 41 44
.9. Southampton 30 11 7 12 37 37 40
10. Watford 31 10 7 14 36 52 37
11. Leicester 31 10 6 15 39 51 36
12. Burnley 32 10 6 16 32 44 36
13. Stoke 32 9 9 14 34 47 36
14. West Ham 32 10 6 16 42 57 36
15. Bournemouth 32 9 8 15 45 59 35
16. Crystal Palace 31 10 4 17 42 50 34
17. Hull City 32 8 6 18 33 64 30
18. Swansea 32 8 4 20 37 67 28
19. Middlesbrough 31 4 12 15 22 37 24
20. Sunderland 31 5 5 21 24 56 20
-- Jornada 33 de la Premier League:
- Sábado 15 de abril: Tottenham Hotspur-Bournemouth (12:30 GMT),Crystal Palace-Leicester City (15:00 GMT), Everton-Burnley (15:00GMT), Stoke City-Hull City (15:00 GMT), Sunderland-West Ham United(15:00 GMT), Watford-Swansea City (15:00 GMT) ySouthampton-Manchester City (17:30 GMT).
- Domingo 16 de abril: West Bromwich Albion-Liverpool (13:30 GMT)y Manchester United-Chelsea (16:00 GMT).
- Lunes 17 de abril: Middlesbrough-Arsenal (20:00 GMT).