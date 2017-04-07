Las 10 canciones más populares de la semana en algunos países de las Américas y España.

COLOMBIA

1.- "Shape of You" - Ed Sheeran

2.- "I Feel It Coming" - The Weeknd con Daft Punk

3.- "Paris" - The Chainsmokers con Emily Warren

4.- "That's What I Like" - Bruno Mars

5.- "Chained to the Rhythm" - Katy Perry con Skip Marley

6.- "Tuesday" - Burak Yeter con Danelle Sandoval

7.- "Down" - Marian Hill

8.- "Something Just Like This" - The Chainsmokers y Coldplay

9.- "I Don't Wanna Live Forever" - ZAYN con Taylor Swift

10.- "Hermosa ingrata" - Juanes

(Fuente: Los 40 Principales)

ARGENTINA

1.- "Reggaetón lento (bailemos)" - CNCO

3.- "Cuando se pone a bailar" - Rombai

2.- "Chantaje" - Shakira con Maluma

6.- "Safari" - J Balvin con Pharrell Williams, BIA & Sky

4.- "La bicicleta" - Carlos Vives con Shakira

5.- "Mi persona favorita"- Río Roma

8.- "Ego" - Lali Espósito

7.- "Vente pa' ca" - Ricky Martin con Maluma

9.- " Traicionera" - Sebastián Yatra

10.- "Let Me Love You" - DJ Snake con Justin Bieber

(Fuente: Radio Disney)

CHILE

1.- "Shape of You" - Ed Sheeran

2.- "Despacito" - Luis Fonsi con Daddy Yankee

3.- "Súbeme la radio" - Enrique Iglesias con Descemer Bueno, Zion & Lennox

4.- "Me rehúso" - Danny Ocean

5.- "Amárrame" - Mon Laferte con Juanes

6.- "Rockabye" - Clean Bandit con Sean Paul y Anne-Marie

7.- "Would I Lie to You" - David Guetta, Cedric Gervais y Chris Willis

8.- "Don't Wanna Know" - Maroon 5 con Kendrick Lamar

9.- "El amante" - Nicky Jam

10.- "No Lie" - Sean Paul con Dua Lipa

(Fuente: Los 40 Principales)

ESPAÑA

1.- "Chained to the Rhythm" - Katy Perry con Skip Marley

2.- "Súbeme la radio" - Enrique Iglesias con Descemer Bueno, Zion & Lennox

3.- "Despacito" - Luis Fonsi con Daddy Yankee

4.- "Shape of You" - Ed Sheeran

5.- "It Ain't Me" - Kygo y Selena Gómez

6.- "Something Just Like This" - The Chainsmokers y Coldplay

7.- "I Feel It Coming" - The Weeknd con Daft Punk

8.- "Tuesday" - Burak Yeter con Danelle Sandoval

9.- "Tambores de guerra" - Manuel Carrasco

10.- "Way Down We Go" - Kaleo

(Fuente: Los 40 Principales)

ESTADOS UNIDOS

1.- "Despacito" - Luis Fonsi con Daddy Yankee

2.- "Chantaje" - Shakira con Maluma

3.- "Súbeme la radio" - Enrique Iglesias con Descemer Bueno, Zion & Lennox

4.- "Deja Vu" - Prince Royce y Shakira

5.- "El amante" - Nicky Jam

6.- "Adiós amor" - Christian Nodal

7.- "Reggaetón lento (bailemos)" - CNCO

8.- "Siempre te voy a querer" - Calibre 50

9.- "Héroe favorito" - Romeo Santos

10.- "Dile que tú me quieres" - Ozuna

(Fuente: Revista Billboard)

MÉXICO

1.- "Despacito" - Luis Fonsi con Daddy Yankee

2.- "Súbeme la radio" - Enrique Iglesias con Descemer Bueno, Zion & Lennox

3.- "Shape of You" - Ed Sheeran

4.- "Amárrame" - Mon Laferte con Juanes

5.- "Something Just Like This" - The Chainsmokers y Coldplay

6.- "El amante" - Nicky Jam

7.- "I Feel It Coming" - The Weeknd con Daft Punk

8.- "Sé que te duele" - Alejandro Fernández con Morat

9.- "Tuesday" - Burak Yeter con Danelle Sandoval

10.- "It Ain't Me" - Selena Gómez y Kygo

(Fuente: Los 40 Principales)

VENEZUELA

1.- "Cinturita" - Gustavo Elis

2.- "Gozadera" - Don Omar con Wisin, El Potro Alvarez y Yandel

3.- "Me gusta" - Aran

4.- "Infiel" - Sixto Rein con J Alvarez

5.- "Cántalo" - Ronald Borjas

6.- "Me enamora" - DJT con Less y Chris

7.- "El chisme" - Reykon y Jonathan Moly

8.- "Lágrimas no más" - Guaco

9.- "Si usted la viera" - Vladi Ramírez

10.- "Ajá te creí" - Juan Miguel

(Fuente: Record Report)



