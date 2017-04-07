[Fotos] Liza Golden-Bhojwani, la modelo que engordó para ser feliz

Diana Montoya
Darío Arizmendi
Iván Mejía y César Augusto Londoño
Gustavo Gómez
Diana Calderón
Diego Rueda
Andrés López
Diana Uribe
7 ABR 2017 - 20:25
A little flashback Friday action for you. This caption will be long and won't fit, so if you'd like to read please find the rest in the comment section....The left side was me at the start of the peak of my career. My first proper fashion week where I was actually the size I needed to be. I was booking amazing shows that one never thinks they actually could, walking with girls who I once looked up to, it was a serious adrenaline rush...but after fainting one night in my apt whilst preparing one of my very low cal meals (I think it was 20 pieces of steamed edamame if I remember correctly), I called it quits with the diet and workout regime I was put on and decided I could do it on my own. I thought to myself, I can still be this thin, but I'll just eat a little more so I don't feel so horrible. Well, eating a little more turned into eating nearly a bag full of almonds, which then turned into eating full size meals, which then turned into a full blown binge. I was craving every single food you could imagine and I was giving in to every craving even though I knew this was such an important time in my career. I made it through NYFW okay, no one had noticed any weight gain, but by the time I had gotten the LFW I could see the pounds starting to show both in the mirror and on the measuring tape, but I kept quiet obviously not wanting to sabotage myself. I found myself going to the grocery store and picking up raw vegetables to try and make up for the near two week binge I had in NY, but I didn't see any weight coming off no matter how "healthy" I was eating and no matter how many workouts I fit in. MFW came and I knew I was bigger and by bigger I mean a 35.5in hip rather than the 34.5in hip I started with in NY, I played it cool and just pretended everything was normal. I did end up booking shows, Dolce & Gabbana being one of them. Which I afterwards received online criticism about my thighs looking fat...Anyways PFW came about, and I found it impossible to resist those chocolate croissants 🙊 I went on many a casting with one exclusive option being on my schedule, but after meeting the client I knew the reason for me not nailing the gig, my size... Una publicación compartida de Liza Golden-Bhojwani (@lizagoldenreal) el 2 de Mar de 2017 a la(s) 9:57 PST
Escribe mensajes para que sus seguidores aumenten su autoestima.
38-31-43 ... these numbers would have given me a heart attack a couple of years ago. But now, I'm nothing but happy with them ❤ Love your body & treat it with respect. #lovetheskinyourein #bodypositive #effyourbeautystandards #shineon #unretouched #naturallight Updated digitals by @thirdeyejedi Una publicación compartida de Liza Golden-Bhojwani (@lizagoldenreal) el 26 de Mar de 2017 a la(s) 5:25 PDT
La modelo ha recibido halagos de sus seguidores por su figura.
You don't have to like my body because I love it enough for the both of us ❤ Love the body you've been born with ladies, it's the only one you've got 💋 #thisisme #shineon #bodylove #bodypositive #effyourbeautystandards 📸: @thirdeyejedi 👙: @andi_bagus Una publicación compartida de Liza Golden-Bhojwani (@lizagoldenreal) el 15 de Mar de 2017 a la(s) 10:26 PDT
La razón de su cambio físico: se cansó de seguir una estricta dieta y ser feliz comiendo diferente.
You can take the girl out of Texas, but you can't take Texas out of the girl 😝 #yeehaw #godblesstexas #cowgirl 📸: @thirdeyejedi Wearing: @andi_bagus bikini Una publicación compartida de Liza Golden-Bhojwani (@lizagoldenreal) el 14 de Mar de 2017 a la(s) 4:27 PDT
Your size/body doesn't define who you are. Your character, personality, and soul does. Shine from the inside out 🌟 #shineon #effyourbeautystandards #thisisme #happythoughts #bodypositive 📸: @thirdeyejedi Una publicación compartida de Liza Golden-Bhojwani (@lizagoldenreal) el 8 de Mar de 2017 a la(s) 10:05 PST
Hello Monday!! Captured by the amazing @vijitgupta #mondaymotivation #bodypositive #shineon #lovetheskinyourein Una publicación compartida de Liza Golden-Bhojwani (@lizagoldenreal) el 26 de Feb de 2017 a la(s) 10:56 PST
Omg this @robynlawleyswimwear bathing suit is legitimately AMAZING 😍💥 #inlove #fire #onepiece #sexyaf #bodypositive #effyourbeautystandards Una publicación compartida de Liza Golden-Bhojwani (@lizagoldenreal) el 8 de Feb de 2017 a la(s) 8:45 PST
Thank you @sharnita for another amazing creation ❤ you're amazing #reddress #lifeincolor #bodypositive #effyourbeautystandards #sharnitanandwana Una publicación compartida de Liza Golden-Bhojwani (@lizagoldenreal) el 29 de Ene de 2017 a la(s) 3:24 PST
Who says one pieces can't be sexy?? ✨💫 #feelingit in @swimsuitsforall #onepiece #sexy #effyourbeautystandards #bodypositive #lovetheskinyourein #2017 #ready Una publicación compartida de Liza Golden-Bhojwani (@lizagoldenreal) el 2 de Ene de 2017 a la(s) 8:56 PST
