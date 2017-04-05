Resultados de la 31ª jornada y clasificación de la Premier League

Resultados y clasificación de la PremierLeague después de disputarse los partidos de la jornada 31.
Londres, 5 abr (EFE).- Resultados y clasificación de la PremierLeague después de disputarse los partidos de la jornada 31.
-- Resultados de la 31ª jornada:
- Miércoles
Arsenal 3 - West Ham 0
Hull City 4 - Middlesbrough 2
Southampton 3 - Crystal Palace 1
Swansea 1 - Tottenham 3
Chelsea 2 - Manchester City 1
Liverpool 2 - Bournemouth 2
- Martes
Burnley 1 - Stoke 0
Leicester 2 - Sunderland 0
Watford 2 - West Bromwich 0
Manchester Utd 1 - Everton 1
-- Clasificación:
PJ PG PE PP GF GC PTS
--------------------------
.1. Chelsea 30 23 3 4 62 24 72
.2. Tottenham 30 19 8 3 60 22 65
.3. Liverpool 31 17 9 5 66 39 60
.4. Manchester City 30 17 7 6 57 34 58
.5. Arsenal 29 16 6 7 61 36 54
.6. Manchester Utd 29 14 12 3 43 24 54
.7. Everton 31 14 9 8 53 34 51
.8. West Bromwich 31 12 8 11 39 38 44
.9. Southampton 29 10 7 12 36 37 37
10. Watford 30 10 7 13 36 48 37
11. Leicester 30 10 6 14 37 47 36
12. Stoke 31 9 9 13 33 45 36
13. Bournemouth 31 9 8 14 44 56 35
14. Burnley 31 10 5 16 32 44 35
15. West Ham 31 9 6 16 41 57 33
16. Crystal Palace 30 9 4 17 39 50 31
17. Hull City 31 8 6 17 42 61 30
18. Swansea 31 8 4 19 37 66 28
19. Middlesbrough 30 4 11 15 22 37 23
20. Sunderland 30 5 5 20 24 53 20
-- Jornada 32 de la Premier League:
- Sábado 8 de abril: Tottenham Hotspur-Watford (12:30 GMT),Manchester City-Hull City (15:00 GMT), Middlesbrough-Burnley (15:00GMT), Stoke City-Liverpool (15:00 GMT), West BromwichAlbion-Southampton (15:00 GMT), West Ham United-Swansea City (15:00GMT) y Bournemouth-Chelsea (17:30 GMT).
- Domingo 9 de abril: Sunderland-Manchester United (13:30 GMT) yEverton-Leicester City (16:00 GMT).
- Lunes 10 de abril: Crystal Palace-Arsenal (20:00 GMT).