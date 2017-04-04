Escuche ahora

FÚTBOL INGLATERRA

Resultados de la 31ª jornada y clasificación de la Premier League

04/04/2017 - 23:07

Londres, 4 abr (EFE).- Resultados y clasificación de la PremierLeague después de disputarse los partidos de la jornada 31.

-- Resultados de la 31ª jornada:

- Martes

Burnley 1 - Stoke 0

Leicester 2 - Sunderland 0

Watford 2 - West Bromwich 0

Manchester Utd 1 - Everton 1

- Miércoles

Arsenal . - West Ham .(19:45 GMT)

Hull City . - Middlesbrough .(19:45 GMT)

Southampton . - Crystal Palace .(19:45 GMT)

Swansea . - Tottenham .(19:45 GMT)

Chelsea . - Manchester City .(20:00 GMT)

Liverpool . - Bournemouth .(20:00 GMT)

-- Clasificación:

PJ PG PE PP GF GC PTS

--------------------------

.1. Chelsea 29 22 3 4 60 23 69

.2. Tottenham 29 18 8 3 57 21 62

.3. Liverpool 30 17 8 5 64 37 59

.4. Manchester City 29 17 7 5 56 32 58

.5. Manchester Utd 29 14 12 3 43 24 54

.6. Arsenal 28 15 6 7 58 36 51

.7. Everton 31 14 9 8 53 34 51

.8. West Bromwich 31 12 8 11 39 38 44

.9. Watford 30 10 7 13 36 48 37

10. Leicester 30 10 6 14 37 47 36

11. Stoke 31 9 9 13 33 45 36

12. Burnley 31 10 5 16 32 44 35

13. Southampton 28 9 7 12 33 36 34

14. Bournemouth 30 9 7 14 42 54 34

15. West Ham 30 9 6 15 41 54 33

16. Crystal Palace 29 9 4 16 38 47 31

17. Swansea 30 8 4 18 36 63 28

18. Hull City 30 7 6 17 28 59 27

19. Middlesbrough 29 4 11 14 20 33 23

20. Sunderland 30 5 5 20 24 53 20

-- Jornada 32 de la Premier League:

- Sábado 8 de abril: Tottenham Hotspur-Watford (12:30 GMT),Manchester City-Hull City (15:00 GMT), Middlesbrough-Burnley (15:00GMT), Stoke City-Liverpool (15:00 GMT), West BromwichAlbion-Southampton (15:00 GMT), West Ham United-Swansea City (15:00GMT) y Bournemouth-Chelsea (17:30 GMT).

- Domingo 9 de abril: Sunderland-Manchester United (13:30 GMT) yEverton-Leicester City (16:00 GMT).

- Lunes 10 de abril: Crystal Palace-Arsenal (20:00 GMT).

