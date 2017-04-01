Resultados y clasificación de la trigésima jornada

Bournemouth)Redacción deportes, 1 abr (EFE).- Resultados y clasificación dela Premier League que este fin de semana alcanza la trigésimajornada.
(Actualizar clasificación y resultados tras elSouthampton-Bournemouth)
Redacción deportes, 1 abr (EFE).- Resultados y clasificación dela Premier League que este fin de semana alcanza la trigésimajornada.
.
- Resultados de la 30a. jornada
. Sábado
Liverpool 3 - Everton 1
Burnley 0 - Tottenham 2
Chelsea 1 - Crystal Palace 2
Hull City 2 - West Ham 1
Leicester 2 - Stoke City 0
Manchester United 0 - West Bromwich 0
Watford 1 - Sunderland 0
Southampton 0 - Bournemouth 0
. Domingo
Swansea City - Middlesbrough 14.30 (12.30 GMT)
Arsenal - Manchester City 17.00 (15.00 GMT)
.
- Clasificación:
PJ PG PE PP GF GC Pts
===========================
.1. Chelsea 29 22 3 4 60 23 69
.2. Tottenham 29 18 8 3 57 21 62
.3. Liverpool 30 17 8 5 64 37 59
.4. Manchester City 28 17 6 5 54 30 57
.5. Manchester United 28 14 11 3 42 23 53
.6. Arsenal 27 15 5 7 56 34 50
.7. Everton 30 14 8 8 52 33 50
.8. West Bromwich 30 12 8 10 39 38 44
.9. Stoke 30 9 9 12 33 44 36
10. Southampton 28 9 7 12 33 36 34
11. Bournemouth 30 9 7 14 42 54 34
12. Watford 29 9 7 13 34 48 34
13. Leicester 29 9 6 14 35 47 33
14. West Ham 30 9 6 15 41 54 33
15. Burnley 30 9 5 16 31 44 32
16. Crystal Palace 29 9 4 16 38 47 31
17. Swansea 29 8 3 18 36 63 27
18. Hull City 30 7 6 17 28 59 27
19. Middlesbrough 28 4 10 14 20 33 22
20. Sunderland 29 5 5 19 25 50 20
Próxima jornada:
. Martes 4 abril
Burnley - Stoke City 20:45
Leicester - Sunderland 20:45
Watford - West Bromwich 20.45
Manchester United - Everton 21.00
. Miércoles 5 abril
Arsenal - West Ham 20:45
Hull City - Middlesbrough 20:45
Southampton - Crystal Palace 20:45
Swansea City - Tottenham 20.45
Chelsea - Manchester City 21:00
Liverpool - Bournemouth 21.00
Hora CET (-2 GMT).