Escuche ahora

Carrusel Deportivo

Steven Arce

Síganos en:

Ciudades

Selecciona tu emisora

FÚTBOL INGLATERRA (Actualización)

Resultados y clasificación de la trigésima jornada

01/04/2017 - 20:30

Bournemouth)Redacción deportes, 1 abr (EFE).- Resultados y clasificación dela Premier League que este fin de semana alcanza la trigésimajornada.

(Actualizar clasificación y resultados tras elSouthampton-Bournemouth)

Redacción deportes, 1 abr (EFE).- Resultados y clasificación dela Premier League que este fin de semana alcanza la trigésimajornada.

.

- Resultados de la 30a. jornada

. Sábado

Liverpool 3 - Everton 1

Burnley 0 - Tottenham 2

Chelsea 1 - Crystal Palace 2

Hull City 2 - West Ham 1

Leicester 2 - Stoke City 0

Manchester United 0 - West Bromwich 0

Watford 1 - Sunderland 0

Southampton 0 - Bournemouth 0

. Domingo

Swansea City - Middlesbrough 14.30 (12.30 GMT)

Arsenal - Manchester City 17.00 (15.00 GMT)

.

- Clasificación:

PJ PG PE PP GF GC Pts

===========================

.1. Chelsea 29 22 3 4 60 23 69

.2. Tottenham 29 18 8 3 57 21 62

.3. Liverpool 30 17 8 5 64 37 59

.4. Manchester City 28 17 6 5 54 30 57

.5. Manchester United 28 14 11 3 42 23 53

.6. Arsenal 27 15 5 7 56 34 50

.7. Everton 30 14 8 8 52 33 50

.8. West Bromwich 30 12 8 10 39 38 44

.9. Stoke 30 9 9 12 33 44 36

10. Southampton 28 9 7 12 33 36 34

11. Bournemouth 30 9 7 14 42 54 34

12. Watford 29 9 7 13 34 48 34

13. Leicester 29 9 6 14 35 47 33

14. West Ham 30 9 6 15 41 54 33

15. Burnley 30 9 5 16 31 44 32

16. Crystal Palace 29 9 4 16 38 47 31

17. Swansea 29 8 3 18 36 63 27

18. Hull City 30 7 6 17 28 59 27

19. Middlesbrough 28 4 10 14 20 33 22

20. Sunderland 29 5 5 19 25 50 20

Próxima jornada:

. Martes 4 abril

Burnley - Stoke City 20:45

Leicester - Sunderland 20:45

Watford - West Bromwich 20.45

Manchester United - Everton 21.00

. Miércoles 5 abril

Arsenal - West Ham 20:45

Hull City - Middlesbrough 20:45

Southampton - Crystal Palace 20:45

Swansea City - Tottenham 20.45

Chelsea - Manchester City 21:00

Liverpool - Bournemouth 21.00

Hora CET (-2 GMT).

Últimas noticias

El Atlético vence tras la primera parte con un gol de Koke

Wozniacki asegura que Konta es justa vencedora del Premier Mandatory de Miami

Domingo 2 de abril de 2017

El Marsella se atasca en su lucha por llegar a Europa

Konta vence a Wozniacki y gana su primer Premier Mandatory en Miami

Secciones

Ciudades

Programas

Redes Sociales

Una empresa de PRISA Medios Grupo Prisa

Webs de PRISA

cerrar ventana
cerrar