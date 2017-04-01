Escuche ahora

FÚTBOL INGLATERRA

Marcador de la trigésima jornada

01/04/2017 - 15:24

---------------------- S Á B A D O ------------------------------Liverpool 3 Mané (8), Coutinho (31), Origi (60)Everton 1 Pennington (29)-----------------------------------------------------------------Burnley . 16.00 (14.00 gmt)Tottenham .

Redacción deportes, 1 abr (EFE).-

---------------------- S Á B A D O ------------------------------

Liverpool 3 Mané (8), Coutinho (31), Origi (60)

Everton 1 Pennington (29)

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Burnley . 16.00 (14.00 gmt)

Tottenham .

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Chelsea . 16.00 (14.00 gmt)

Crystal Palace .

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Hull City . 16.00 (14.00 gmt)

West Ham .

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Leicester . 16.00 (14.00 gmt)

Stoke City .

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Manchester United . 16.00 (14.00 gmt)

West Bromwich .

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Watford . 16.00 (14.00 gmt)

Sunderland .

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Southampton . 18.30 (16.30 GMT)

Bournemouth .

------------------------- D O M I N G O -------------------------

Swansea City . 14.30 (12.30 gmt)

Middlesbrough .

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Arsenal . 17.00 (15.00 gmt)

Manchester City .

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Próxima jornada:

. Martes 4 abril

Burnley - Stoke City 20:45

Leicester - Sunderland 20:45

Watford - West Bromwich 20.45

Manchester United - Everton 21.00

. Miércoles 5 abril

Arsenal - West Ham 20:45

Hull City - Middlesbrough 20:45

Southampton - Crystal Palace 20:45

Swansea City - Tottenham 20.45

Chelsea - Manchester City 21:00

Liverpool - Bournemouth 21.00

Hora CET (-2 GMT).

