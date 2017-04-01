Marcador de la trigésima jornada

---------------------- S Á B A D O ------------------------------Liverpool 3 Mané (8), Coutinho (31), Origi (60)Everton 1 Pennington (29)-----------------------------------------------------------------Burnley . 16.00 (14.00 gmt)Tottenham .
Redacción deportes, 1 abr (EFE).-
---------------------- S Á B A D O ------------------------------
Liverpool 3 Mané (8), Coutinho (31), Origi (60)
Everton 1 Pennington (29)
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Burnley . 16.00 (14.00 gmt)
Tottenham .
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Chelsea . 16.00 (14.00 gmt)
Crystal Palace .
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Hull City . 16.00 (14.00 gmt)
West Ham .
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Leicester . 16.00 (14.00 gmt)
Stoke City .
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Manchester United . 16.00 (14.00 gmt)
West Bromwich .
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Watford . 16.00 (14.00 gmt)
Sunderland .
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Southampton . 18.30 (16.30 GMT)
Bournemouth .
------------------------- D O M I N G O -------------------------
Swansea City . 14.30 (12.30 gmt)
Middlesbrough .
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Arsenal . 17.00 (15.00 gmt)
Manchester City .
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Próxima jornada:
. Martes 4 abril
Burnley - Stoke City 20:45
Leicester - Sunderland 20:45
Watford - West Bromwich 20.45
Manchester United - Everton 21.00
. Miércoles 5 abril
Arsenal - West Ham 20:45
Hull City - Middlesbrough 20:45
Southampton - Crystal Palace 20:45
Swansea City - Tottenham 20.45
Chelsea - Manchester City 21:00
Liverpool - Bournemouth 21.00
Hora CET (-2 GMT).