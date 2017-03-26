Escuche ahora

El Fenómeno del Fútbol

Síganos en:

Ciudades

Selecciona tu emisora

Ex integrante de One Direction anuncia el nacimiento de su hijo

Liam Payne compartió una fotografía de él y su bebé en redes sociales.

Liam Payne.

Liam Payne. / Getty Images

26/03/2017 - 23:01

El ex integrante de One Direction y Cheryl Cole por medio de Instagram confirmaron el nacimiento de su primer hijo. El primer hijo de los artistas, nació el 22 de marzo y pesó casi cuatro kilos, según Cheryl.

Payne y Cole llevan un año de relación, se conocieron en uno de los talens show “The X Factor”, en el año 2008. Tiempo después decidieron iniciar su relación, en febrero del 2016.

La cantante en su cuenta de Instagram dijo “aunque aún no tiene nombre, ya está robando corazones. Estamos locamente enamorados y abrumadoramente felices con nuestro pequeño”.

Liam también a través de su cuenta de Instagram ha expresado su felicidad “Mis amigos más cercanos y mi familia saben que pocas cosas me han dejado sin habla… ¡wow! Estoy increíblemente feliz de darle la bienvenida a nuestro pequeño bebé al mundo, es un momento que jamás olvidaré".

 

Relacionados

Últimas noticias

Ex integrante de One Direction anuncia el nacimiento de su hijo

[Fotos] “Norwegian Joy” el buque más innovador

Mario Vargas Llosa donará libros de su biblioteca personal

Carmen Villalobos y Magga Braco al ritmo de ‘Despacito’

El Estéreo Picnic a través de los ojos de una mujer ciega

Secciones

Ciudades

Programas

Redes Sociales

Una empresa de PRISA Medios Grupo Prisa

Webs de PRISA

cerrar ventana
cerrar