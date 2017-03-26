Ex integrante de One Direction anuncia el nacimiento de su hijo

El ex integrante de One Direction y Cheryl Cole por medio de Instagram confirmaron el nacimiento de su primer hijo. El primer hijo de los artistas, nació el 22 de marzo y pesó casi cuatro kilos, según Cheryl.
Payne y Cole llevan un año de relación, se conocieron en uno de los talens show “The X Factor”, en el año 2008. Tiempo después decidieron iniciar su relación, en febrero del 2016.
La cantante en su cuenta de Instagram dijo “aunque aún no tiene nombre, ya está robando corazones. Estamos locamente enamorados y abrumadoramente felices con nuestro pequeño”.
On Wednesday 22nd March Liam and I became parents to an incredibly beautiful, healthy baby boy, weighing 7lb 9 and looking like a dream. Although he still doesn't have a name he is already stealing hearts. We are all madly in love and overwhelmingly happy with our little arrival. Happy Mother's Day to all the mothers around the world. A day that now has a different meaning to me forever 💙
Liam también a través de su cuenta de Instagram ha expresado su felicidad “Mis amigos más cercanos y mi familia saben que pocas cosas me han dejado sin habla… ¡wow! Estoy increíblemente feliz de darle la bienvenida a nuestro pequeño bebé al mundo, es un momento que jamás olvidaré".
My close friends and family know there are very few times when I'm left speechless... wow! I'm incredibly happy to welcome our new baby boy into the world, it's a moment that I will never forget for the rest of my life and my favourite memory I have so far. I'm completely in awe of his incredible mother and how she has been the whole way through this, she's really made my dreams come true. We haven't named him yet but he's already capturing hearts including mine. I feel very blessed. Happy Mother's Day everyone!