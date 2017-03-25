Escuche ahora

El Fenómeno del Fútbol

Síganos en:

Ciudades

Selecciona tu emisora

FÚTBOL MUNDIAL 2018/ZONA EUROPA

Resultados y clasificación del Grupo A

25/03/2017 - 22:46

Resultados y clasificación del grupo A dela zona Europea de la fase previa del Mundial 2018:

Madrid, 25 mar (EFE).- Resultados y clasificación del grupo A dela zona Europea de la fase previa del Mundial 2018:

- 1ª jornada (6 septiembre 2016):

Bulgaria 4 - Luxemburgo 3

Suecia 1 - Holanda 1

Bielorrusia 0 - Francia 0

- 2ª jornada (7 octubre 2016)

Luxemburgo 0 - Suecia 1

Holanda 4 - Bielorrusia 1

Francia 4 - Bulgaria 1

- 3ª. jornada (10 octubre)

Holanda 0 - Francia 1

Bielorrusia 1 - Luxemburgo 1

Suecia 3 - Bulgaria 0

- 4ª jornada (11-13 noviembre)

Francia 2 - Suecia 1 (11 noviembre)

Bulgaria 1 - Bielorrusia 0

Luxemburgo 1 - Holanda 3

- 5ª jornada (25 marzo 2017)

Suecia 4 - Bielorrusia 0

Luxemburgo 1 - Francia 3

Bulgaria 2 - Holanda 0

- Clasificación PJ PG PE PP GF GC PTS

. ---------------------------

.1. Francia 5 4 1 0 10 3 13

.2. Suecia 5 3 1 1 10 3 10

.3. Bulgaria 5 3 0 2 8 10 9

.4. Holanda 5 2 1 2 8 6 7

.5. Bielorrusia 5 0 2 3 2 10 2

.6. Luxemburgo 5 0 1 4 6 12 1

-- Próximas jornadas:

- 6ª jornada (9 junio)

Bielorrusia . - Bulgaria .

Suecia . - Francia .

Holanda . - Luxemburgo .

- 7ª jornada (31 agosto)

Francia . - Holanda .

Luxemburgo . - Bielorrusia .

Bulgaria . - Suecia .

- 8ª. jornada (3 septiembre)

Bielorrusia . - Suecia .

Holanda . - Bulgaria .

Francia . - Luxemburgo .

- 9ª. jornada (7 octubre)

Suecia . - Luxemburgo .

Bielorrusia . - Holanda .

Bulgaria . - Francia .

- 10ª jornada (10 octubre)

Luxemburgo . - Bulgaria .

Francia . - Bielorrusia .

Holanda . - Suecia .

Últimas noticias

Soria quiere que Argentina sufra en los 3.600 metros de altitud de La Paz

Caruzzo, Marcone y Alario llegan y salen 'Masche', 'Pipa', Otamendi y Biglia

1-1. Bélgica salva "in extremis" el liderato de grupo ante Grecia

Argentina prepara el duelo ante Bolivia en La Paz con tres nuevos citados

Jon Rahm a semifinales del Mundial match play

Secciones

Ciudades

Programas

Redes Sociales

Una empresa de PRISA Medios Grupo Prisa

Webs de PRISA

cerrar ventana
cerrar