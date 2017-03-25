[Fotos] El animal más sonriente del mundo

Síganos en:
25 MAR 2017 - 01:54
CET
#rottnest #自転車の旅 #すぐ疲れるおばさんたちと #まだまだ若いわたしとまゆ #最後はひたすらクオッカ撮影 #必死すぎて笑う #海もきれいで最高すぎました #結局domeも行く #明日は筋肉痛ほぼ確です
Una publicación compartida de Kaede Hoshina (@pyonkichi_715) el 24 de Mar de 2017 a la(s) 3:46 PDT
Son oriundos de Australia, el quokka es herbívoro y principalmente nocturno
Una publicación compartida de Allan Dixon - Adventurer (@daxon) el 13 de Mar de 2017 a la(s) 7:45 PDT
Según Discovery, su nombre deriva del que les dieron los indígenas originarios de la isla.
Una publicación compartida de Allan Dixon - Adventurer (@daxon) el 6 de Mar de 2017 a la(s) 7:59 PST
Viven en comunidades de entre 25 y 150 miembros.
Una publicación compartida de Allan Dixon - Adventurer (@daxon) el 27 de Feb de 2017 a la(s) 1:27 PST
Estos animales se encuentran en vía de extinción, a causa de los incendios forestales.
Una publicación compartida de Allan Dixon - Adventurer (@daxon) el 20 de Feb de 2017 a la(s) 7:26 PST
Sus parientes más cercanos son los canguros.