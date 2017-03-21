10 cuentas de Instagram con ideas para hacer desayunos saludables

Iván Mejía y César A. Londoño
Darío Arizmendi
Iván Mejía y César Augusto Londoño
Gustavo Gómez
Diana Calderón
Diego Rueda
Andrés López
Diana Montoya
Diana Uribe
21 MAR 2017 - 18:37
Monday: Buttermilk Waffles with butter and honey, sesame bacon 🥓and mango with calamansi lime juice. Filter coffee with milk and a orange juice 👌🏼👌🏼👌🏼 ------------------------------------ My third #LettersFromShanghai with a recipe is up! Click the link in my bio ❤❤❤ #symmetrybreakfast Una publicación compartida de SymmetryBreakfast (@symmetrybreakfast) el 19 de Mar de 2017 a la(s) 5:46 PDT
"Symmetry Breakfast: Cuestión de simetría", creado por Michael Zee.
En esta casa lo de desayunar con alegría nos lo tomamos al pie de la letra 😂😂 Qué nos sobra comida tex mex de ayer? Pues nos la ponemos en unas tostadas y nos la desayunamos! Aquí se versiona la cultura del reaprovechamiento y la de "no saldrás de casa con el estómago vacío" 😁💪 Buenos días de juernes! !!! #elclubdeldesayunobonito #it_marzoalnatural #mimomentoslow Una publicación compartida de El Club del Desayuno Bonito (@elclubdeldesayunobonito) el 15 de Mar de 2017 a la(s) 11:56 PDT
"El club del desayuno bonito: ‘Desayunantes’ en acción" En el 2014 fue creado por Anna.
Via @biancabridges 🍴 Over Under Coffee, Earl's Court SW5 #breakfast #london #breakfastlondon @overundercoffee Una publicación compartida de Breakfast London (@breakfastlondon) el 21 de Mar de 2017 a la(s) 3:44 PDT
"Breakfast in London: desayunos con acento british", una guía para descubrir los mejores desayunos de esta ciudad.
Berries and cinnamon oats, the perfect match ❤️ 👉🏻 1 taza de copos de avena, 1/2 taza de leche de almendra, una pizca de canela y 1 cucharada de miel (cocinar a fuego lento 5 mins) // con fresas, frambuesas, arándanos y chocolate negro sin azúcar 👉🏻 1 cup of oats, 1/2 cup of almond milk, a pinch of cinnamon and 1 tbspoon of honey (slowly cook 5 mins) // with strawberries, raspberries, blueberries and unsweetened dark chocolate #breakfast #breakfastclub #desayuno #desayunosano #desayunosaludable #breakkie #porridge #kaylasarmy #berries #healthyfood #healthy #healthyinspo #nourish #plantbased #blackberries #raspberry #breakfastbowl #breakfastinspo #tiumeals #plantbased #plantbasedbreakfast #plantpower Una publicación compartida de A Year Of Breakfasts (@ayearofbreakfasts) el 19 de Mar de 2017 a la(s) 2:22 PDT
"A year of breakfasts: nuevo día, nuevo desayuno", la fotógrafa Sandra Santacana siguiere todos los días un desayuno diferente en la cuenta de Instagram.
Some mothers fight with their daughters over cosmetics, I am fighting over a food. 🍴 Una publicación compartida de Marta Greber (@whatforbreakfast) el 28 de Feb de 2017 a la(s) 1:00 PST
What for breakfast: la comida más importante del día
Today's breakfast. 家にあった米粉のケーキミックスを使ってしまいたくて、急いで焼いたケーキ。甘さ控えめなので、自分用にはヨーグルトとクリームチーズのクリーム(？)と、はちみつをかけました。 Una publicación compartida de Kei Yamazaki (@keiyamazaki) el 18 de Mar de 2017 a la(s) 11:16 PDT
"Kei Yamazaki: desayunos de estilo ‘japo’", la diseñadora gráfica japonesa Kei Yamazaki sube desayunos sanos y saludables.
Yup that's right - açaì bowl topped with cucumbers at @blendersandbowls in Austin 🙄 🙌🏼🍇 Unexpected & soooo refreshing on a 85F day ☀️After going to the açaì rainforest in Brazil I'm on a quest to find the most pure, non-sweet açaì bowls made with love around the world 🌎✈️🍴This one with greens, crunchy cacao nibs, no ice blended in & avocado instead of banana for creaminess fits the bill 💯 I've been friends with this gem of a place on IG for years, and it was SO LOVELY to connect with the human behind the bowls, boss babe Kara 💁🏼 She agreed to share this recipe with us on breakfastcriminals.com, so subscribe on the website & look out for it 😉 Can't wait to make my own version with @tamboracai! #acaibowlhunt #breakfastcriminals Una publicación compartida de Ksenia | Breakfast Criminals (@breakfastcriminals) el 20 de Mar de 2017 a la(s) 4:15 PDT
"Breakfast Criminals: fiebre por los ‘açai bowls’", esta cuenta es la unión del desamor y los desayunos más saludables.
Breakfast is a Kingsmill cinnamon & raisin toastie stack, sandwiched with Greek yoghurt mixed with vanilla whey protein, @lotusbiscoff spread, blueberries and a @reesesuk white chocolate peanut butter cup 😍. Now for a day of revision before my Insurance Law exam tomorrow... Eek! #whatiateforbreakfast Una publicación compartida de Emily, 26, Suffolk UK 🇬🇧 (@whatiateforbreakfast) el 16 de Mar de 2017 a la(s) 12:19 PDT
"What I ate for breakfast: pasión por el aguacate y los huevos", la británica Emily el aguacate y el huevos son los ingrediente principales para sus recetas.
Oh look, I'm at the airport again. 🙄 Una publicación compartida de Andy Anderson (@manmakecoffee) el 19 de Mar de 2017 a la(s) 1:58 PDT
"Man make coffee: café para todos", el bloguero y fotógrafo Andy Anderson tiene todas las presentaciones que sean posibles con el café.
Spread @prospectespresso 😍🙌🏽 Jaffa brioche French toast served with whipped Nutella, orange mascarpone, citrus segments, orange syrup, freeze dried raspberry & hazelnut crumble + corn & haloumi fritters with roast garlic hummus, quinoa & cauliflower mix, cranberries & poached eggs + bircher muesli with quinoa, linseed & rolled oats soaked in organic orange juice, topped with a matcha poached pear, fresh berries, toasted almonds & freeze dried raspberries 😁❤️ Prospect Espresso - Camberwell #melbourne #breakfast #breakfastinmelbourne #prospectespresso @prospectespresso Una publicación compartida de BreakfastinMelbourne (@breakfastinmelbourne) el 19 de Mar de 2017 a la(s) 12:36 PDT
"Breakfast in: Australia, de desayuno en desayuno", Liz Lyons creó esta cuenta en el 2013 recomienda los mejores desayunos que tiene Australia.